When you redeem Best Western Rewards points for an eligible night at any hotel or resort property in the United States, Canada, or the Caribbean islands which are part of the portfolio of brands of Best Western between Monday, September 12, 2022 and Monday, November 21, 2022, you will earn 5,000 bonus points after your stay has concluded — and other than the duration of the promotion, no maximum limit has been set as to how many times you can earn the bonus points…

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO