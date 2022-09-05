ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash promo on the Southwest Companion Pass – Buy 1 roundtrip or Two 1-ways and get 2 months of Companion Pass

Emirates selects Thales AVANT UP IFE System for its Airbus A350 fleet

Emirates is to introduce some high-quality IFE systems on their upcoming Airbus A350, with the airline selecting Thales’ AVANT Up system with Optiq displays. As we’ve discovered in this blog, the Thales’ AVANT Up system features Optiq 4k QLED HDR displays – the only aircraft displays using Samsung’s QLED technology to immerse viewers in more than a billion colours.
Bluebox to provide Jetstar with Blueview Entertainment System

The agreement initially includes a gradual implementation of Jetstar Entertainment on all Airbus aircraft within Jetstar Airways and Jetstar Asia fleets, with provision to extend this to additional aircraft types within the Jetstar Group. Jetstar Entertainment will deliver a new in-flight digital platform for Jetstar’s passengers, presenting them with an...
Earn 5,000 Bonus Points Per Award Night Stay Autumn 2022 With Best Western Rewards

When you redeem Best Western Rewards points for an eligible night at any hotel or resort property in the United States, Canada, or the Caribbean islands which are part of the portfolio of brands of Best Western between Monday, September 12, 2022 and Monday, November 21, 2022, you will earn 5,000 bonus points after your stay has concluded — and other than the duration of the promotion, no maximum limit has been set as to how many times you can earn the bonus points…
Travel Alert September 2022: Hurricane Earl to Affect Bermuda

If Bermuda is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Earl, whose track will likely pass to the east of the island as a major hurricane as soon as early Friday morning, September 9, 2022.
