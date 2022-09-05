Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Prince Harry Is Traveling to be With the Queen in Scotland While Meghan Markle Remains in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have changed their European trip itinerary after the Palace announced today that the Queen has been put under medical supervision in Balmoral, Scotland. Harry traveled to join her and family members Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, along with his brother Prince William, who also traveled to Scotland to be with his grandmother. Meghan Markle remained in London, a source told Omid Scobie.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
Meghan Markle Pairs a Chic Halter Tank With Culottes for Invictus Games Dusseldorf's One Year to Go Event
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their European work trip this afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany, appearing at Invictus Games Dusseldorf's One Year to Go event. Harry dressed sharply in a gray suit, while Meghan leaned into summer neutrals. The Duchess of Sussex paired a white halter tank with tan belted culottes. She wore her hair up in a bun. Harry and Meghan sweetly held hands while arriving on the event's red carpet.
What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death—and Who’s Next in the Line of Succession
On the afternoon of September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully in Balmoral, the Palace announced. The Queen served as the U.K.'s reigning monarch for 70 years, making her the second-longest serving sovereign in history. With decades of service behind her, it's hard to imagine the monarchy without her at the helm. But “The Firm”—as the royal institution in Britain is dubbed—has a plan for when the Queen passes, along with a set line of succession for who takes the throne next.
Why Kate Middleton Isn't With the Queen and Other Royals in Balmoral
While most members of Queen Elizabeth II's immediate family traveled to Balmoral, Scotland to be with her amid news that she is under medical supervision, Kate Middleton stayed behind in Windsor—for a very understandable reason: to take care of her and Prince William's three children. This afternoon in the...
What’s the Difference Between the Queen and the Queen Consort?
Queen Elizabeth II's death today sets in motion her son Charles' ascension to the throne, and with her death, Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is now the Queen Consort. The royal family acknowledged the shift in its brief statement on the Queen's death, saying that “the King and The...
Queen Elizabeth's death: Reaction from world leaders
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision. read more.
Queen Elizabeth II Is Dead At 96
For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II reigned over the United Kingdom—through the assassination of JFK, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Brexit vote, and the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a constant. On Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace announced Her Royal Highness had died peacefully today at Balmoral. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the Palace shared. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
