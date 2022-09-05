Reading these comments I see a lot of racist people in here. They had no reason to take her check if it wasn’t fake. If the check was fake why didn’t they call the police. 👮♂️
My question is WHY are the employees at the bank described as White employees?? is that the biggest issue here? Employees White depositer was Black? How ridiculous 🙄 is this what we've come to everytime a person of color encounters a white person. If all the employees were Black would this even be a news story?
A lot of holes in this story. Did the bank workers say something specific that led her to believe this was about racism? Did they say the check was fraudulent or did they not have enough money in the bank to actually cash the check but agreed to deposit the check? Why didn't she use her own bank to cash the check instead of going to 5th third? What is the bank's side of the story? What was her reasoning of using a Livonia 5th third branch when she could have gone to her own home branch? Democracy requires quality journalism, that doesn’t pander to the lowest-common denominator. Journalism in the last 5 years has been shameful and lazy, normalizing the inexcusable, sugarcoating tangible wrongs in the name of bothsideism, quoting lies verbatim.
