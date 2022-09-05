Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark thought it'd be a good idea to invite her community to have a conversation about how elections work. The veteran elections official wanted to walk through how voting apparatuses are operated, broadly explain security and answer any questions from her neighbors about the process. It was an exercise in transparency, an acknowledgment of the years of frustration and confusion fomented by prominent politicians bent on undermining election results. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO