ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Backlash Grows Against Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears After 'Disgusting' Skits, Sex Abuse Lawsuit

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9I1P_0hipbrcP00
Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA; @ariesspears/Instagram

Fans are expressing their outrage at Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears as the comedic duo face shocking accusations of child sexual abuse, Radar can confirm .

RadarOnline.com can reveal that a woman and her younger brother, referred to as Jane and John Doe, have accused both comics of grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits.

They came forward with their shocking allegations in a new lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChAm1_0hipbrcP00
MEGA

Several people have called for action after seeing a leaked clip titled Through A Pedophile's Eyes , a skit that was previously uploaded to comedy video website Funny Or Die .

The lawsuit claims the siblings were abused during two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, alleging Haddish and Spears "stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

Haddish verbally explained and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe "how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning" for her 2013 skit while her younger brother's was filmed the following year.

According to the complaint, Through A Pedophile's Eyes shows Spears' character "lusting over the 7-year-old child" and rubbing his back. Haddish was present during the filming of the entire video, per Factz Media.

After hearing about the lawsuit, several naysayers spoke out via Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFOx0_0hipbrcP00
@ariesspears/Instagram

"This thing with Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears is why I keep saying that comics need to be reigned in," a social media user wrote. "You can't make a joke about everything. A lot of comedy today is mean-spirited and/or weird."

"There's no defending the s---," another vented. "My heart breaks for the mother, because she’s been screaming at the top of her lungs about what happened to her kids, for years, and was ignored."

A representative for Funny or Die has already denounced the video and revealed it was pulled from their archives years ago.

" Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content," they said. "We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."

Meanwhile, Haddish's attorney, Andrew Brettler , claimed his client is being extorted with "bogus claims."

"Every attorney who has initially taken on [the mother's original] case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43emGN_0hipbrcP00
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

"Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler added. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

As for Spears, his attorney Debra Opri told us, "He isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

On Monday morning, Haddish broke her silence about the lawsuit, revealing that she could only say so much at this time.

"While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," she shared in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Aries Spears
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Released From Jail Weeks After Crashing Pop Star's Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ troubled ex-husband Jason Alexander has been released from jail only weeks after breaking into the pop star’s LA home on her wedding day, Radar has learned.According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 40-year-old unemployed Louisiana native was recently released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. As we previously reported, Alexander was arrested on June 9 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari. In the days before the ceremony, Alexander went on an Instagram posting spree where he accused the people around Britney of a massive conspiracy. He claimed that despite her being out of the conservatorship...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
RadarOnline

‘I Don’t Believe In God Anymore’: Britney Spears Posts 2-Minute Recording Speaking To Son Jayden As Public Family Fight Intensifies

Britney Spears didn’t hold back her feelings when responding to her 15-year-old son Jayden’s recent interview, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 40-year-old pop star released a 2-minute recording where she explained how she felt about Jayden defending Britney's father, Jamie. Britney has accused her father of abusive behavior during her 13-year-old conservatorship. Her legal team has continued to investigate Jamie’s management of her finances. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed he only had Britney’s best interest at heart. In an interview with 60 Minutes in Australia, Jayden said about Jamie, “He was trying to be like...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Backlash#Violent Crime#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

The drama between the cast of Don't Worry Darling was on full display during the Venice Film Festival and many fans believe Harry Styles may have spit on Chris Pine inside the theater. Rumors have been swirling for weeks that director Olivia Wilde and her star Florence Pugh have been feuding behind the scenes. The story goes that Pugh was not impressed with how Wilde acted on set with her boyfriend/co-star of the film, Harry. The tension came to a head after Olivia gave an interview where she said she had fired Shia LaBeouf. She told Variety, "I say this...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna's 'Scrapped' Christmas Special On Peacock 'Not True,' Show Never In The Works

Lisa Rinna's Christmas special on Peacock won't be shown because it never existed. RadarOnline.com is told there's no truth behind the rumor that Rinna was offered the television special or that it was "scrapped" due to her social media antics.Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans lost it when a popular blog claimed that Peacock was in the "development stages" of Rinna's special — similar to The Housewives of the North Pole featuring RHOBH star Kyle Richards last year — but pulled the plug last minute after she popped off on Instagram."Word on the curb is that Rinna was supposed to...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Spitgate! 2nd Video Of Harry Styles Allegedly Spitting On Chris Pine Surfaces As His Rep Denies Drama Between 'Don't Worry Darling' Costars

A second video has emerged showing the interaction between Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival where fans believe the pop star spit on his Don't Worry Darling costar, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cast of the Olivia Wilde-directed film was out promoting their new film but the tension was visible. For weeks, Wilde and the star of her film, Florence Pugh, have been dealing with talk they are feuding. Insiders claimed Pugh was upset with the way Wilde ran her set and was too close with her boyfriend Styles while working. Wilde spoke...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
RadarOnline

Sick Death Watch: 'Wendy Williams Show' Producers Had Plan In Place For Talk Show Host's Death — They Were 'Prepared To Say Goodbye'

Insiders at the former Wendy Williams Show revealed to RadarOnline.com that the staff was so worried about their former boss that there were discussions about what to do if the troubled host passed away.“It is not unusual for media outlets to prepare obituaries for older stars, or celebrities melting down like Britney Spears. However, to prepare a tribute to say ‘goodbye’ to your own boss was bizarre,” sources told RadarOnline.com. If they needed to, we've learned they were ready with a montage for Wendy Williams, 58.“Producers had a package edited and ready to go just in case the worst happened....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

58K+
Followers
2K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy