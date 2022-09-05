Backlash Grows Against Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears After 'Disgusting' Skits, Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA; @ariesspears/Instagram

Fans are expressing their outrage at Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears as the comedic duo face shocking accusations of child sexual abuse, Radar can confirm .

RadarOnline.com can reveal that a woman and her younger brother, referred to as Jane and John Doe, have accused both comics of grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits.

They came forward with their shocking allegations in a new lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Several people have called for action after seeing a leaked clip titled Through A Pedophile's Eyes , a skit that was previously uploaded to comedy video website Funny Or Die .

The lawsuit claims the siblings were abused during two separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, alleging Haddish and Spears "stole the youth of a 7-year-old child and a 14-year-old child."

Haddish verbally explained and then showed Plaintiff Jane Doe "how to give fellatio, including movements, noises, moaning, and groaning" for her 2013 skit while her younger brother's was filmed the following year.

According to the complaint, Through A Pedophile's Eyes shows Spears' character "lusting over the 7-year-old child" and rubbing his back. Haddish was present during the filming of the entire video, per Factz Media.

After hearing about the lawsuit, several naysayers spoke out via Twitter.

"This thing with Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears is why I keep saying that comics need to be reigned in," a social media user wrote. "You can't make a joke about everything. A lot of comedy today is mean-spirited and/or weird."

"There's no defending the s---," another vented. "My heart breaks for the mother, because she’s been screaming at the top of her lungs about what happened to her kids, for years, and was ignored."

A representative for Funny or Die has already denounced the video and revealed it was pulled from their archives years ago.

" Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content," they said. "We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence."

Meanwhile, Haddish's attorney, Andrew Brettler , claimed his client is being extorted with "bogus claims."

"Every attorney who has initially taken on [the mother's original] case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," he said.

"Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler added. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

As for Spears, his attorney Debra Opri told us, "He isn't going to fall for any shakedown."

On Monday morning, Haddish broke her silence about the lawsuit, revealing that she could only say so much at this time.

"While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," she shared in a statement.