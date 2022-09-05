Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Previewing crucial Week 1 Steelers vs Bengals game
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Steelers to retire Franco Harris’ number, mark ‘Immaculate Reception’
The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire the No. 32 worn by running back Franco Harris in December to commemorate the 50th
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph hasn't requested a trade despite demotion
The hot topic of the summer months regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers involved speculation about if rookie and first-round draft choice Kenny Pickett could do anything to win the starting quarterback job over free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was the heavy favorite among insiders to earn the gig throughout the process...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Trubisky, Steelers open post-Big Ben era against Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett — the former Pitt star, Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round draft pick — might be the quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for right now, Mitch Trubisky is their man under center. Trubisky will be the starter when the...
Comments / 0