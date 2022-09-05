ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mason Rudolph hasn't requested a trade despite demotion

The hot topic of the summer months regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers involved speculation about if rookie and first-round draft choice Kenny Pickett could do anything to win the starting quarterback job over free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was the heavy favorite among insiders to earn the gig throughout the process...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Houston, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FOX Sports

Trubisky, Steelers open post-Big Ben era against Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett — the former Pitt star, Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round draft pick — might be the quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for right now, Mitch Trubisky is their man under center. Trubisky will be the starter when the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy