ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Week 1 fallout: Will Ty Thompson transfer from Oregon in search of playing time?

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qU5rS_0hipa8O600

The Oregon Ducks not only have a 2022 mess on their hands after being crushed by Georgia in Week 1. Their quarterback situation for 2023 is a little more uncertain than it might have been (or should have been) heading into their 2022 season opener.

It was shocking to see Oregon coach Dan Lanning not give backup quarterback Ty Thompson any playing time on Saturday.

Oregon trailed Georgia 35-3, then 42-3, then 49-3, in the second half. Surely Thompson could have benefited from playing time.

USC fans watched their Trojans crush Rice, 66-14. Lincoln Riley gave unproven backup quarterback Miller Moss the fourth quarter behind Caleb Williams. Playing backups is precisely how players develop and improve.

Let’s be clear here: We’re not debating whether Ty Thompson should have started over Bo Nix at Oregon. We’re wondering why Thompson didn’t get the fourth quarter in a blowout.

We’re not talking about whether Thompson is ready to start. We’re wondering why Thompson isn’t getting any playing time at all, when the situation would seem to demand that he get some live reps and a real chance to develop in Eugene.

Ducks Wire had more on this story:

Ty Thompson is the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with Oregon. But now the former five-star recruit has to wonder what it will take, beyond an injury, to get on the field.

He didn’t get any playing time on Saturday against Georgia even though the game was completely out of hand from the third quarter onward, and the Ducks eventually fell 49-3. Instead, head coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham stuck with the starter Bo Nix for the entire game.

When an elite recruit gets snubbed — not for the starting job, but for any small bread crumb of playing time — that has to generate questions about his future. We’re not predicting he will transfer, but Thompson surely has to wonder if it’s worth sitting on the Oregon pine, Deep In The Woods, for another whole season.

Surely, this isn’t what he signed up for.

Comments / 1

Related
Emerald Media

Oregon football receives commitment from 4-star Blake Purchase

After learning that senior nose guard Popo Aumavae is out for the season with a broken foot and the disappointing season opener to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Oregon football program received some uplifting news Tuesday. The No. 1 player in Colorado, 4-star edge prospect Blake Purchase, announced his commitment to...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Lincoln Riley
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reviews Georgia loss, looks ahead to home-opener vs Eastern Washington

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he reviews Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the season, provides an injury report on where the Ducks are at going into week two of the season, the team's mental state as they look to recover from a tough loss to open the year, and his thoughts on what the Ducks need to do before playing Eastern Washington in the program's home-opener for the 2022 season.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest

(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#Usc
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates

(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG SCHOOLS MAY CLOSE EARLY FRIDAY

Schools in the Roseburg School District may close early on Friday, due to new heat-related Oregon Occupational Health and Safety rules. Superintendent Jared Cordon said this may impact their ability to keep schools open when temperatures reach certain thresholds. Cordon said the new rules are intended to prevent heat-related illnesses in the workplace and are important for protecting the health and safety of students and staff. Due to a lack of central air conditioning and air exchange in district schools, the district may not be able to comply with the OSHA rules if temperatures rise too high.
ROSEBURG, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
AUMSVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy