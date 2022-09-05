ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects

EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
EARLIMART, CA
KMPH.com

Deputies looking for 2 armed carjacking suspects in Tulare County

EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported two men are wanted for stealing a Lincoln Town Car during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in Earlimart. Deputies were called to the area of E. Tulare Ave. and S. State St. around 3:00 p.m. for the report of an...
EARLIMART, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford shooting

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries last week, according to the Hanford Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue after several gunshots were fired. When officers arrived, they found a […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
TULARE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — One driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Porterville Wednesday morning. The Porterville Police Department was called to the intersection of Main St. and Locust Ave. When they arrived, an adult man in a GMC pickup was found with major injuries. He was pronounced...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Teen arrested for shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting the victim Tuesday morning, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say around  2:30 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were called to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting.  Officers say the teen suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot […]
VISALIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Delano stabbing determined to be self-defense: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not […]
DELANO, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after rollover crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno. Fresno CHP received calls around 3:20 p.m. of a rollover crash involving one car on South Marks Avenue, just south of West Dinuba Avenue. Officers arrived with EMS, and they found a 61-year-old...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Delano stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano. Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records. Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, […]
DELANO, CA

