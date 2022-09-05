Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects
EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
Man killed in crash in Porterville, police say
Police say the driver of a GMC pickup going east on Locust failed to stop at the intersection and hit a Ford Mustang.
KMPH.com
Deputies looking for 2 armed carjacking suspects in Tulare County
EARLIMART, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported two men are wanted for stealing a Lincoln Town Car during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon in Earlimart. Deputies were called to the area of E. Tulare Ave. and S. State St. around 3:00 p.m. for the report of an...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford shooting
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries last week, according to the Hanford Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Friday, officers were called out to the area of Phillips Street and Braden Avenue after several gunshots were fired. When officers arrived, they found a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in fatal Tulare shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured two people and left one dead over the weekend in Tulare. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, officers were called out to the area of Blackstone Street and Kern Avenue after several people called 911 to report a shooting. When […]
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
Man arrested for attempted murder in Hanford, police say
Hanford police have a man in custody in connection to a shooting. Zysean Wafer is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — One driver is dead after two vehicles collided in Porterville Wednesday morning. The Porterville Police Department was called to the intersection of Main St. and Locust Ave. When they arrived, an adult man in a GMC pickup was found with major injuries. He was pronounced...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after firefighters responding to Porterville house fire see lots of marijuana
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested on drug charges Friday after firefighters responding to a house fire noticed a large amount of processed marijuana inside the residence. The Porterville Fire Department responded to the residence located in the 400 block of N. 2nd St. for a possible...
Man killed in crash after running stop sign in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed and two other people were hospitalized with injuries after a car crash on Wednesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 8:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Main Street and Locust Avenue for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and […]
Teen arrested for shooting in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting the victim Tuesday morning, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say around 2:30 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were called to the 600 block of S. Lovers Lane regarding a shooting. Officers say the teen suspect had robbed the victim at gunpoint, shot […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects in homicide at Tulare gas station
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two suspects in a shooting at a gas station that left a man dead last month. Both have now been taken into custody. Officials from the Tulare Police Department said 21-year-old Nathaniel Frank Lujano has been named as the primary suspect, and 23-year-old Jocelyn Rivera has been […]
Fresno police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting by officers at Vinland Park
Fresno police have released bodycam footage of a deadly encounter between officers and a man at Vinland Park.
Delano stabbing determined to be self-defense: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a stabbing in Delano was determined to have acted in self-defense, according to police. Delano Police Chief Tyson Davis said Wednesday the case against Juan Pedro Gonzalez was submitted to the District Attorney’s office but his actions could not […]
KMPH.com
Man killed after rollover crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man was killed after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno. Fresno CHP received calls around 3:20 p.m. of a rollover crash involving one car on South Marks Avenue, just south of West Dinuba Avenue. Officers arrived with EMS, and they found a 61-year-old...
Man arrested in Delano standoff identified
Authorities have provided an update on the SWAT standoff that took place in Delano last Thursday. Police officers tried to contact Robert Vasquez at his home.
Couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno, deputies say
On Tuesday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 20-year-old Mariano Cruz and 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio, both from Mendota.
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Delano stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing in Delano. Juan Pedro Gonzalez, 31, was booked Friday on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to inmate records. Delano police Sgt. Julian Ortiz said Gonzalez was arrested in the death of Andre Daniel Traylor, […]
Comments / 0