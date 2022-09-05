Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lions Releasing TE Derrick Deese From Practice Squad
The following is an updated list of Lions practice squad members:. Deese, 24, went undrafted out of San Jose State before catching on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He is the son of Derrick Deese Sr., who won a Super Bowl with the 49ers while playing as...
Lions shuffle the practice squad OL, sign Ross Pierschbacher
Darrin Paulo’s latest stint with the Detroit Lions didn’t even last 24 hours. Signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, Paulo was released by the Lions on Thursday. In his place comes free agent lineman Ross Pierschbacher. The 27-year-old was with the New York Jets over the summer but did not make that team’s final roster. Pierschbacher was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Alabama, selected by what is now the Washington Commanders organization.
Yardbarker
Giants Releasing WR C.J. Board From Practice Squad
Board, 28, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason. Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad...
Yardbarker
Browns Re-Signing LB Jordan Kunaszyk To Practice Squad
The following is the current list of Browns’ practice squad players:. Kunaszyk, 25, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. Unfortunately, Carolina opted...
Yardbarker
Dolphins Make Six Practice Squad Moves
Dolphins signed DT Josiah Bronson, DE Big Kat Bryant, DT Christopher Hinton, OT Kion Smith, and DB Chris Steele to their practice squad. Dolphins released DT Niles Scott from their practice squad. Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:. CB Kalon Barnes. OT Larnel Coleman. WR River Cracraft. OL...
Yardbarker
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad
Former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion Marcus Cannon signed back with the team on Thursday. He’ll return on the practice squad. It’s a logical reunion for the Patriots and Cannon, who spent nine years together from 2011-2019. Cannon, a 5th round draft pick back in 2011 out of TCU, opted out of the 2020 season and spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans.
AthlonSports.com
New Orleans Saints Are Signing A Quarterback To Their Practice Squad On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints know Jameis Winston will be their starting quarterback and Andy Dalton will be his backup this upcoming season. Now, they're finalizing the quarterback depth behind Dalton. The NFC South franchise is signing another quarterback this Tuesday afternoon. The Saints are reportedly signing 26-year-old quarterback Jake Luton...
Lions bring back OL Darrin Paulo to the practice squad
The on-again, off-again relationship between offensive lineman Darrin Paulo and the Detroit Lions is back in the on position. The Lions signed Paulo to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday. Paulo was brought into training camp after the first few days and performed solidly. The 25-year-old was part of...
Yardbarker
Steelers Signing WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad, Releasing LB Hamilcar Rashed
The following is an updated list of Steelers practice squad players:. LB Hamilcar Rashed (injured) Roberson, 24, went undrafted out of Wake Forest before catching on with the Cowboys. He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts and has now landed with his second NFL team. During his four years...
LIVE: Bills and Rams kickoff the 2022 NFL Season
The Buffalo Bills are in Los Angeles to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions to kick off the 2022 NFL Season. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 EST.
Saints sign OL Wyatt Davis off Giants' practice squad
The New York Giants were forced to make some practice squad adjustments on Thursday after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis to their active roster. Davis, a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021NFL draft, was signed to the team’s reserve unit last week after being waived by the Vikes as a part of final cuts. It was anticipated that he would be moved to the active roster in Week 1.
4-star Ducks’ OL target Logan Reichert announces commitment
While the last week has been great for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail, they were unable to land one of their top offensive line prospects on Thursday afternoon. 4-star OL Logan Reichert, the No. 55 OT and No. 329 overall player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers over the Ducks. The week started strong for Oregon on the trail, landing 4-star LB Blake Purchase. The commitment from Purchase moved the Ducks up into the No. 13 spot in the national rankings and bumped them ahead of USC in the Pac-12 rankings. Film Logan Reichert’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 MO OT Rivals 4 5.9 MO OT ESPN 3 79 MO OT On3 Recruiting 3 87 MO OT 247 Composite 4 0.0.8997 MO OT Vitals Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 345 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 14, 2022 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Missouri Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LoganReichert4/status/156801219548463517111
Yardbarker
49ers Signing Two To Practice Squad, Releasing WR Willie Snead
Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season. Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go...
