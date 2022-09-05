ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
northeastohioparent.com

Elementary Education Guide Listings

Gilmour’s Montessori Toddler and Preschool programs teach children how to learn. Students then move seamlessly into Grades K-6, where they are provided endless possibilities to grow, with opportunities ranging from robotics to learning a new instrument each year, to service and nature-based learning. Students then progress to the Middle and Upper Schools to expand on this foundation. As an independent, Catholic school, Gilmour is rooted in its mission to educate the mind and empower the heart of every student. gilmour.org.
AKRON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Activities for Children with Special Needs in Northeast Ohio

Find activities and events for children with special needs and their parents and families. Many events provide sensory-friendly and inclusive activities for all abilities. Check out the following happenings in the region. *Please check with venues before attending an event to ensure times and details are valid and to understand...
KIDS
northeastohioparent.com

Bushel and a Peck: Plan ahead for apple picking in Ohio

Apple picking season in Ohio is not far off, as several northeast Ohio farms prepare for customers in September. From north to south, I recommend checking out our local apple orchards for a day trip with your children, friends and family. Bauman Orchards in Rittman offers U-Pick apples, where you...
RITTMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Westlake, OH
Government
City
Euclid, OH
City
Westlake, OH
Akron, OH
Government
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Things To Do In Ohio’s Amish Country

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Ohio sort of feels like taking a step back in time. Amish Country has been a destination for Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike for nearly 70 years. It’s a gorgeous area, full of natural beauty and lots of home-cooked goodies, and it makes the perfect weekend getaway from Columbus.
OHIO STATE
northeastohioparent.com

25 Family Friendly Places to Go in Aurora

If you are looking to spend time in Aurora, there are plenty of family-friendly places to visit. Here are 25 destinations to try. At Aurora’s Sunny Lake Park, you can enjoy boating, hiking and picnicking, or can play volleyball, paddleboat and more. Go around the paved multipurpose exercise trail that goes around the lake and is perfect for walking the dog or taking a stroll with your family. Kids can enjoy the large playground. Check out the disc golf course “Aurora Gold,” which boasts a 9-hole amateur/beginner course, 18-hole intermediate course, and an 18-hole professional course. You can find the map and scorecard on the website. Also, you can head to the trail that connects to the Moebius Nature Center. 885 E. Mennonite Road, Aurora, 330-562-6910.
AURORA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Cuyahoga Falls Library#Euclid Public Library#Mcdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy