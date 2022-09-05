ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart

The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any. Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne...
