Mike Tomlin Blames Cut and Paste After Mistakenly Listing Mason Rudolph as No. 2 Quarterback
Mike Tomlin, not a big fan of cut and paste.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin calls depth chart mistake a 'clerical error'
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out an amended depth chart that included Kenny Pickett moved up to No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart ahead of Mason Rudolph. On Monday, the team put out a depth chart that included Rudolph at No. 2 and Pickett at No. 3. In...
Ten Former Penn State Players Make NFL Rosters as Rookies
A total of 44 Lions are on NFL rosters, including kicker Robbie Gould, who enters his 18th season.
No surprises on Washington Commanders' Week 1 depth chart
The Washington Commanders have updated their "unofficial" depth chart for the 2022 NFL season, just five days before the club will host the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the depth chart, there were few surprises -- if any. Perhaps the most notable change came on special teams, as second-year wideout Dax Milne...
Steelers vs Bengals: Diontae Johnson limited on Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Wednesday preparing for their first game of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals. You would like to think when a team kicks off the season, health isn’t an issue. But when it comes to the Steelers, you must expect the unexpected.
Rookie LB Malcolm Rodriguez set to play 'pretty big role' on Detroit Lions defense
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn declined to name his starting linebackers for Sunday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Glenn said Thursday rookie sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez will play "a pretty big role" on defense. One of the surprise standouts of training camp, Rodriguez started two of the...
Von Miller's wild haircut goes viral during Thursday Night Football — and this isn't the first time
Von Miller has always been known for his eccentric style, and the haircut he showcased Thursday for the NFL kickoff game was par for the course.
