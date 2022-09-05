ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers' Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM's Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City's creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE: MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS

Festival Ballet Providence is thrilled to announce FREE events giving you even more chances to experience collaborative art and dance!. Bellforge Dance Festival (Medfield, MA) (Festival Ballet Providence on stage 1:45pm) Free and Open to the Public!. A special outdoor performance featuring company dancers performing excerpts from Pas de Quatre,...
MEDFIELD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

ATTLEBORO HISTORIC PRESERATION SOCIETY

Free, kid-friendly and open to the public. September 15, 6:45 PM at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum (42 Union St), back by popular demand, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society's "Show & Tell: Attleboro Memories". Bring YOUR story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia to share at the meeting –...
ATTLEBORO, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival follows steak & cigar night

Perhaps the title of tonight's entertainers — "Second 2 None" — best describes the 102nd Annual Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival that will be held through Sunday night when tickets for the Grand Raffle worth $7,000 in prize money will be drawn at Festival Field in Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
rimonthly.com

A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn

For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale

Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
WARWICK, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

NEWPORT CLASSICAL PRESENTS

Newport Classical Presents FREE Community Concert:. Miantonomi Memorial Park | 120 Hillside Ave. | Newport, RI. Newport, RI – Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents its first Community Concert of the 2022-2023 season at Miantonomi Memorial Park (120 Hillside Ave.) on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:30pm. The New York Brass Arts Trio –– Joe Burgstaller, trumpet; David Jolley, french horn; and Haim Avitsur, trombone –– will perform in the first of Newport Classical's four community concerts. Their program includes Bach's Sinfonias, Beethoven's Trio, Bartok's Rumanian Dance, Chick Corea's Children's Songs, Summertime by Gershwin, and Piazzola's Libertango.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. "I am thrilled...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
WOONSOCKET, RI
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

"In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.". My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to "give back."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)

Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there's a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA

