Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted HotelDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Related
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
mybackyardnews.com
FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE: MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS
Festival Ballet Providence is thrilled to announce FREE events giving you even more chances to experience collaborative art and dance!. Bellforge Dance Festival (Medfield, MA) (Festival Ballet Providence on stage 1:45pm) Free and Open to the Public!. A special outdoor performance featuring company dancers performing excerpts from Pas de Quatre,...
mybackyardnews.com
ATTLEBORO HISTORIC PRESERATION SOCIETY
Free, kid-friendly and open to the public. September 15, 6:45 PM at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum (42 Union St), back by popular demand, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society’s “Show & Tell: Attleboro Memories”. Bring YOUR story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia to share at the meeting –...
johnstonsunrise.net
Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival follows steak & cigar night
Perhaps the title of tonight’s entertainers — “Second 2 None” — best describes the 102nd Annual Our Lady of Grace Italian Feast and Festival that will be held through Sunday night when tickets for the Grand Raffle worth $7,000 in prize money will be drawn at Festival Field in Johnston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
theyankeexpress.com
Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten
Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
whatsupnewp.com
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale
Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
mybackyardnews.com
NEWPORT CLASSICAL PRESENTS
Newport Classical Presents FREE Community Concert:. Miantonomi Memorial Park | 120 Hillside Ave. | Newport, RI. Newport, RI – Continuing its commitment to ongoing year-round programming, Newport Classical presents its first Community Concert of the 2022-2023 season at Miantonomi Memorial Park (120 Hillside Ave.) on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:30pm. The New York Brass Arts Trio –– Joe Burgstaller, trumpet; David Jolley, french horn; and Haim Avitsur, trombone –– will perform in the first of Newport Classical’s four community concerts. Their program includes Bach’s Sinfonias, Beethoven’s Trio, Bartok’s Rumanian Dance, Chick Corea’s Children’s Songs, Summertime by Gershwin, and Piazzola’s Libertango.
ABC6.com
Reed, RIPTA to roll out community vans for seniors
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed joined the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority Tuesday to unveil the first of several vans going communities around the Ocean State. Reed was joined by Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien to gift the van to the Leon Mathieu Senior Center. “I am thrilled...
nrinow.news
Free produce, Green festival: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
There is no trash or recycling pickup on Monday, Sept. 5 in recognition of Labor Day, and town offices are closed. Pickup will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Any questions can be directed to the Department of Public Works Refuse & Recycling at (401) 568-4440 ext. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valley Breeze
Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building
WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center
“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)
Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
You're Invited! Spooky "Psychic Fair & Bazaar" Will Be Hosted at a Haunted Hotel
(Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi) (TAUNTON, MA) If you're looking for a way to get into the spooky spirit of the season, mark your calendars for the Psychic Fair & Bazaar hosted at a haunted hotel on Sunday, September 25th!
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 9-7-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
A lot of people struggle with this whole aging thing and really I haven’t figured out why yet! I know it’s not pretty at times, and being young is wasted on young people, but each decade has its hardships. First there’s “teen angst”, then there’s trying to figure...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
Comments / 0