Boston, MA

mybackyardnews.com

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE: MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS

Festival Ballet Providence is thrilled to announce FREE events giving you even more chances to experience collaborative art and dance!. Bellforge Dance Festival (Medfield, MA) (Festival Ballet Providence on stage 1:45pm) Free and Open to the Public!. A special outdoor performance featuring company dancers performing excerpts from Pas de Quatre,...
MEDFIELD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

RIHS: WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND

Free Educational Series for Homeschool Families Launches. Museum of Work & Culture & Harris Public Library to Offer Bi-Monthly Programs. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) – On Monday, October 3, the Museum of Work and Culture and the Woonsocket Harris Public Library will host the first program in their bi-monthly free educational series for homeschool families.
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

ATTLEBORO HISTORIC PRESERATION SOCIETY

Free, kid-friendly and open to the public. September 15, 6:45 PM at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum (42 Union St), back by popular demand, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society’s “Show & Tell: Attleboro Memories”. Bring YOUR story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia to share at the meeting –...
ATTLEBORO, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Union members hold Labor Day demonstration, protest at Boston hotel over worker benefits

BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration. Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year

Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In a breaking bit of bad news that will surely both upset parents as well as give rise to some empathy as regards how stuff happens while racing about on the first day of a new school year, this morning a Boston Public School District school bus was involved in more than a fender bender accident at the school district’s Hyde Park bus yard early this morning on the first day of a new (public) school year in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Saying Goodbye to The Middle East in Cambridge: 7 Top Shows

A plan to demolish The Middle East in Cambridge is in the works, so we’re looking back at the legendary music venue. The first report we saw came via Cambridge Day last Friday. Given the nature of the holiday weekend, other news outlets are reporting on the story this week. And it’s a big story! The Middle East opened in Central Square in Cambridge over 50 years ago, in 1970. At first, The Middle East was just a quiet restaurant featuring Lebanese fare. The only musical entertainment? The occasional belly dancer. That all changed in the 1980s.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
BOSTON, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: BRETT SMILEY

Our city and state just experienced extreme weather that flooded many of our streets and homes. We are living in the midst of a climate crisis and severe storms like this will only happen more often. On Monday, we watched our infrastructure fail us. My campaign has been laser-focused on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA

