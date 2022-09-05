Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Boston barbers provide free back-to-school haircuts
Chairs at Celebrity Cuts and In the Cut barbershop in Boston were buzzing in more ways than one Wednesday. Families took advantage of an offer from the Boston barbershops to get their hair cut for free to celebrate the new school year. It was the barbershops’ fifth annual back to...
NECN
Neighbors ‘Close' Troubled Boston Park: ‘We Definitely Need Some Type of Action'
Neighbors unofficially closed a park near Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass area, long plagued by worsening problems. Clifford Park was blocked off with yellow tape and signs Wednesday after multiple requests for the city to address illegal activities taking place on the public property in Roxbury. "We've seen folks having...
mybackyardnews.com
FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE: MEDFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS
Festival Ballet Providence is thrilled to announce FREE events giving you even more chances to experience collaborative art and dance!. Bellforge Dance Festival (Medfield, MA) (Festival Ballet Providence on stage 1:45pm) Free and Open to the Public!. A special outdoor performance featuring company dancers performing excerpts from Pas de Quatre,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1025.com
Boston Is One of the Rudest Cities In the Country ACCORDING TO ITS OWN RESIDENTS!
Sooooo… we put ourselves in the top 10? I love this town. The people at Preply ran a study asking residents of big cities in America about the rudeness level of their city. They took this data and compiled a list of the Top 10 Rudest Cities In the Country According To Its Own Residents. And herrrrrrrrre are the results:
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: WOONSOCKET, RHODE ISLAND
Free Educational Series for Homeschool Families Launches. Museum of Work & Culture & Harris Public Library to Offer Bi-Monthly Programs. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) – On Monday, October 3, the Museum of Work and Culture and the Woonsocket Harris Public Library will host the first program in their bi-monthly free educational series for homeschool families.
mybackyardnews.com
ATTLEBORO HISTORIC PRESERATION SOCIETY
Free, kid-friendly and open to the public. September 15, 6:45 PM at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum (42 Union St), back by popular demand, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society’s “Show & Tell: Attleboro Memories”. Bring YOUR story, photo, artifact or other memorabilia to share at the meeting –...
MBTA, City of Boston offering 5,000 Charlie Cards for returning students
In order to help ease Boston children back into the classroom during a time without the Orange Line, city officials and the MBTA are offering 5,000 pre-loaded Charlie Cards to students. The move is to help ease some of the congestion along roadways, according to city officials. Additionally, while the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
whdh.com
Union members hold Labor Day demonstration, protest at Boston hotel over worker benefits
BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration. Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.
Researchers raise concerns over chemicals found in tests of pregnant women
DEDHAM, Mass. — Chemicals can be found in our food, water, and even the air we breathe from dust. But scientists said you can and should restrict them when you are pregnant to protect your unborn child. Yesenia Rios-Rey used to have multi-colored dyed hair, wear lots of makeup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
quincyquarry.com
Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year
Boston School Bust Busted on first day of the new school year. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In a breaking bit of bad news that will surely both upset parents as well as give rise to some empathy as regards how stuff happens while racing about on the first day of a new school year, this morning a Boston Public School District school bus was involved in more than a fender bender accident at the school district’s Hyde Park bus yard early this morning on the first day of a new (public) school year in Boston.
rock929rocks.com
Saying Goodbye to The Middle East in Cambridge: 7 Top Shows
A plan to demolish The Middle East in Cambridge is in the works, so we’re looking back at the legendary music venue. The first report we saw came via Cambridge Day last Friday. Given the nature of the holiday weekend, other news outlets are reporting on the story this week. And it’s a big story! The Middle East opened in Central Square in Cambridge over 50 years ago, in 1970. At first, The Middle East was just a quiet restaurant featuring Lebanese fare. The only musical entertainment? The occasional belly dancer. That all changed in the 1980s.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newcivilengineer.com
Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier
This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: BRETT SMILEY
Our city and state just experienced extreme weather that flooded many of our streets and homes. We are living in the midst of a climate crisis and severe storms like this will only happen more often. On Monday, we watched our infrastructure fail us. My campaign has been laser-focused on...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Comments / 0