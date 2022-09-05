Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week
DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
KTRE
Tyler coach says team matches up well against undefeated Mesquite
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Head Coach Ricklan Holmes is confident his team can find its first win against an undefeated team this week. Holmes said Mesquite is a good team, but Tyler matches up well against them. Holmes said his team’s four-overtime loss to Tyler Legacy was a case...
Must-watch Texas college football games for week 2 (Saturday, Sep. 10)
College football is officially underway after week zero and one has come to a fantastic end and colleges throughout Texas have gotten their feet wet and set for the rest of the season.
AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming
The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation...
Texas Rangers giving away one-of-a-kind 50th anniversary pair of retro Jordan 5s
If you're a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you're going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.
Eater
10 Great Sports Bars to Watch Dallas-Fort Worth Teams
The Dallas bar scene has something for everyone, from high-end cocktail joints to laid-back dives. The best Dallas sports bars are stocked with TVs, quick with the drinks, and draw fun-loving crowds ready to cheer on their favorite teams. So, when sports are your top priority, the city abides. Here...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 9-11
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Spotify says he is the most listened-to artist in the world, and he's coming to Arlington. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer brings his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium. Diplo will also be performing.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks
Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Officer Suspended Over ‘Offensive’ Coin
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin sold by one of its officers on Facebook, which featured what Chief Eddie García called an “insensitive and racially offensive” depiction of a southern Dallas neighborhood. On one side of the medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy stands above a...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
D.L. Mack’s Opens Second Dallas Location In Preston Hollow Neighborhood
The classic American tavern by Vandelay Hospitality Group opens September 8
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Showers Lead to Partial Construction Collapse
Strong winds, heavy rain and isolated hail led to flooded roadways, downed trees and a partial collapse of townhomes under construction in Dallas. The storms intensified Sunday afternoon in Collin County leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. Oncor reported more than 92,000 outages as of 10:30 p.m. At the peak of the storm more than 110,000 customers lost power.
