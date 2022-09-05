ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
KTRE

Tyler coach says team matches up well against undefeated Mesquite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Head Coach Ricklan Holmes is confident his team can find its first win against an undefeated team this week. Holmes said Mesquite is a good team, but Tyler matches up well against them. Holmes said his team’s four-overtime loss to Tyler Legacy was a case...
TYLER, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AAYBA World Series pulls out of Flower Mound, nationally sanctioned championship coming

The Flower Mound Youth Sports Association announced Wednesday that a nationally sanctioned championship tournament will replace the American Amateur Youth Baseball Alliance (AAYBA) Texas World Series, beginning next summer. Flower Mound hosted the AAYBA World Series for two weeks every summer for the last 15 years. That tournament, though, “ran...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world by giving the Phoenix Suns one of the biggest Game 7 losses in NBA history with a 123-90 victory in the Western Conference semifinals. The Mavericks were then ousted in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation...
LANCASTER, TX
Eater

10 Great Sports Bars to Watch Dallas-Fort Worth Teams

The Dallas bar scene has something for everyone, from high-end cocktail joints to laid-back dives. The best Dallas sports bars are stocked with TVs, quick with the drinks, and draw fun-loving crowds ready to cheer on their favorite teams. So, when sports are your top priority, the city abides. Here...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 9-11

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage) Spotify says he is the most listened-to artist in the world, and he's coming to Arlington. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer brings his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium. Diplo will also be performing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks

Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Suspended Over ‘Offensive’ Coin

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a memorabilia coin sold by one of its officers on Facebook, which featured what Chief Eddie García called an “insensitive and racially offensive” depiction of a southern Dallas neighborhood. On one side of the medallion, a Pillsbury Doughboy stands above a...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Showers Lead to Partial Construction Collapse

Strong winds, heavy rain and isolated hail led to flooded roadways, downed trees and a partial collapse of townhomes under construction in Dallas. The storms intensified Sunday afternoon in Collin County leading to reports of tree limbs down in parts of Richardson and Garland. Overall, the majority of damage and power outages were reported in Dallas County. Oncor reported more than 92,000 outages as of 10:30 p.m. At the peak of the storm more than 110,000 customers lost power.
DALLAS, TX

