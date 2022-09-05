ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

whbc.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday

Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation) The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Canton, OH
Entertainment
Stark County, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

T-34 Mentor trainer aircraft memorial flight at MAPS Air Museum on 9/11

As the nation commemorates the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Centers in New York, a squadron of privately-owned T-34 Mentor aircraft retired from military service will honor the memory of those killed and injured by the terror attack as well as those who fight against terrorism, according to a news release. The T-34 Association will perform an aerial display above the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum, a not for profit organization, at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11.
GREEN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Student Service Director is VP of OHSAA Board

Mary Alice Reporting – A 1990 Tuscarawas Valley High School graduate and current Dover City School Student Service District will serve as a Vice President. This position is on the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Board of Directors for the 2022-23 school term. Gina Franks is in her...
DOVER, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
tallmadge-ohio.org

9/11 Remembrance on Tallmadge Circle

After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
TALLMADGE, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Human chain marks overdose deaths

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
AKRON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE

