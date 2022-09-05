Read full article on original website
Related
Northeast Ohio Is Home to Four of the Top-Rated Haunted Houses in America for 2022
Spooky season is almost upon us
whbc.com
Ribbon Cutting for the New Timken Family Cancer Center at Aultman Hospital Wednesday
Rendering of Aultman Timken Family Cancer Center (Aultman Foundation) The Timken Family Cancer Center Ribbon Cutting at Aultman Hospital is set for Wednesday at 10am. Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei tells 1480 WHBC he toured the facility this summer with members of Canton City Council. He says it’s a beautiful 45,000 square feet of new construction plus 13,000 square feet of existing renovated space, for a total facility size of 58,000 square feet.
Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As needs of shelters soar, Props 4 Paws is ready to deliver in Northeast Ohio: Ready Pet GO!
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Kent State Airport is home to the university's accredited and honored aviation program, which produces the next generation of pilots and aeronautical specialists. But with so many emphasis on the science of soaring, you might not realize how staying grounded makes this program unique, too.
Busta Rhymes won’t perform at Blossom Music Center Wednesday
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The much-anticipated “New York State of Mind Tour” will be without two of its biggest stars when it stops at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday night. Live Nation has confirmed that Busta Rhymes -- named as an opening act for the tour headlined...
Several Akron middle school students sick after eating CBD gummies at school
AKRON, Ohio — At least eight students from Akron Public Schools are sick after eating cannabis gummies while at school. The incident happened on Tuesday at Litchfield Community Learning Center (CLC) middle school in Akron. EMS transported one of the eight students involved to a local hospital. The remainder...
daltonkidronnews.com
T-34 Mentor trainer aircraft memorial flight at MAPS Air Museum on 9/11
As the nation commemorates the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack on the World Trade Centers in New York, a squadron of privately-owned T-34 Mentor aircraft retired from military service will honor the memory of those killed and injured by the terror attack as well as those who fight against terrorism, according to a news release. The T-34 Association will perform an aerial display above the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum, a not for profit organization, at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
Man celebrates 105th birthday at Fairlawn assisted living facility
FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The staff and residents at The Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn have some celebrating to do. Frank grew up in Barberton with his Slovenian parents, lived through the Great Depression and at 16, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. During his deployment out "west," he received...
wtuz.com
Dover Student Service Director is VP of OHSAA Board
Mary Alice Reporting – A 1990 Tuscarawas Valley High School graduate and current Dover City School Student Service District will serve as a Vice President. This position is on the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Board of Directors for the 2022-23 school term. Gina Franks is in her...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tallmadge-ohio.org
9/11 Remembrance on Tallmadge Circle
After the service, volunteers will begin lighting the candles. Please bring your own candle lighter if you plan to assist. Throughout the day and evening plan to visit the Circle to see the beautiful display in memory of those lives lost 20 years ago on 9/11. The candles will be removed on Monday, September 12 at 8 AM and assistance is needed that day as well.
8 Litchfield students get sick after eating cannabis edibles at school
Eight Litchfield Middle School students got sick after eating cannabis edibles, according to school officials.
Cannabis gummies send Akron student to hospital
A spokesperson for Litchfield Community Learning Center, Mark Williamson, said the incident happened while the students were at school on Tuesday. The school has kids in grades 6th through 8th.
Akron Leader Publications
Human chain marks overdose deaths
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
License plate reader cameras rolling out all over Akron
The Akron Police Department is adding a bunch of new eyes to the streets. We're not talking about more officers, rather the eyes of surveillance cameras.
8 students sickened after eating cannabis gummies
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WKYC
Iconic Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams gives update
'I can’t quit. That’s when you lose is when you quit. I have too much to do and too much to look forward to.'
Comments / 0