More people driving this Labor Day holiday

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the end of a long holiday weekend. With more people choosing to travel by car this holiday weekend, expect likley traffic slowdowns.

AAA says it expects this to be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend they've seen in three years reaching pre-pandemic levels.

“An Auto Club survey in August indicated that about 32% of Americans plan a Labor Day vacation this year, with 12% traveling 50 miles or more away from home. Also, 82% of those taking trips this weekend will drive to their destinations,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe. “It appears the demand to travel will also continue even after Labor Day, because the same survey found 73% of U.S. residents says they will take at least one leisure trip during the autumn months.”

If you're driving on Labor Day, make sure your car is ready for the trip ahead with extra food, water, and a full tank of gas for possible traffic slowdowns.

The Auto Club anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 58,788 stranded drivers from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, the Auto Club recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses, and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic

Also, expect to see more officers on the road today. California Highway Patrol will be in a maximum enforcement period all day to keep intoxicated drivers off the roadways.

