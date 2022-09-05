ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

More people driving this Labor Day holiday

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMlVE_0hipXD6f00

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the end of a long holiday weekend. With more people choosing to travel by car this holiday weekend, expect likley traffic slowdowns.

AAA says it expects this to be the busiest Labor Day travel weekend they've seen in three years reaching pre-pandemic levels.

“An Auto Club survey in August indicated that about 32% of Americans plan a Labor Day vacation this year, with 12% traveling 50 miles or more away from home.  Also, 82% of those taking trips this weekend will drive to their destinations,” said Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe. “It appears the demand to travel will also continue even after Labor Day, because the same survey found 73% of U.S. residents says they will take at least one leisure trip during the autumn months.”

If you're driving on Labor Day, make sure your car is ready for the trip ahead with extra food, water, and a full tank of gas for possible traffic slowdowns.

The Auto Club anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 58,788 stranded drivers from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, the Auto Club recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses, and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic

Also, expect to see more officers on the road today. California Highway Patrol will be in a maximum enforcement period all day to keep intoxicated drivers off the roadways.

The post More people driving this Labor Day holiday appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Driving#California Highway Patrol#Vehicles#Americans#The Auto Club
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy