Von Miller makes a (fashion) statement in his Buffalo debut and Josh Allen justifies the MVP hype, while Matthew Stafford's ailing elbow and three picks raise questions in LA: Six things we learned from NFL's Bills-Rams opener

The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders - and the rest of the NFL has been put on notice. Thursday's 31-10 season-opening win over the defending-champion Rams in Los Angeles crystalized the Bills' potential on both sides of the football. Not only did quarterback Josh Allen overcome a pair of interceptions to finish with 297 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-31 passing, but offseason acquisition Von Miller sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in his debut for Buffalo.
