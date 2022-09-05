The Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders - and the rest of the NFL has been put on notice. Thursday's 31-10 season-opening win over the defending-champion Rams in Los Angeles crystalized the Bills' potential on both sides of the football. Not only did quarterback Josh Allen overcome a pair of interceptions to finish with 297 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-31 passing, but offseason acquisition Von Miller sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in his debut for Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO