Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Kansas Preview, Recruiting Thoughts

On this edition of the CRW podcast, the guys provide updates on WVU basketball and recruiting before transitioning to discuss football. Included in the Mountaineer football discussion is a preview of the matchups against Kansas, as well as potential keys to victory, and of course, score predictions for the conference opening contest.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Moving on from Pitt Game, Previewing Kansas

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media, including WVSN, to address the Backyard Brawl while also previewing Kansas. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 8

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Update (2:29 PM)- **2024 3-star wide receiver Lamar Booker, Jr. will make an unofficial visit to West Virginia for Saturday’s game against Kansas. Booker (6’2″, 185-pounds) is from Richmond, Virginia and holds offers from Duke, Old Dominion, Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU 2025 Recruit Dayshaun Burnett to Attend Kansas Game

West Virginia football recruit Dayshaun Burnett announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon he will be attending the Mountaineers’ home opener against Kansas on Saturday. Burnett, a member of the Class of 2025 at Imani Christian Academy in East Hills, Pennsylvania, received an official offer from West Virginia on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Offers Class of 2024 4-Star Tight End Christian Bentancur

Class of 2024 tight end hybrid Christian Bentancur announced on his Twitter account Monday night that he has received an offer from West Virginia University. Bencantur, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior out of Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Illinois, is a 4-star rated prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parnon

Bringing NASCAR to West Virginia

Fifty-one years since the 1971 West Virginia 500 race in the NASCAR Cup Series of that year, West Virginia has brought in many tourists to visit the sights and sounds that the Mountain State has to offer. USA Today has gone on record stating that West Virginia is the must-visit place to visit in 2022. While exciting news on its own, the more surprising bit of it all is that the state has done this without housing a professional sports team or league within its borders.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Neal Brown Addresses Dispute with Officials Following Backyard Brawl

A common saying for any football game is that one play can change the entire complexion of the contest. West Virginia’s final offensive snap of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday against Pittsburgh fit this mold perfectly. The Mountaineers had a fourth down pass overturned after replay review, which would’ve given the Mountaineers a chance to tie the game from the 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds to go.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 Ohio G Colin White Receives Offer From WVU, Will Visit Next Week

On Wednesday night, 2024 G Colin White received an offer from West Virginia. White’s AAU program, Ohio Buckets, confirmed that he will visit WVU on Sept. 17. “A huge thanks to coach Everhart, coach Huggins and the entire staff and program at West Virginia for the offer. I am very thankful and blessed to have an opportunity to play basketball at the next level,” White wrote in a tweet.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Top Bob Huggins Moment: Win No. 900

As West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is being officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, we’re taking a look at the best moments Huggins has had at his alma mater. In March 2021, Huggins became the sixth coach in NCAA Division-I history to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener

The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jimbo Fisher Returning Home to Coach West Virginia is a Dream Worth Dreaming

Morgantown, West Virginia – Over the weekend, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
smokingmusket.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter

Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks Hall of Fame Induction Honor

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon prior to his Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction that’s coming this weekend. “I’m extremely proud of what I’ve accomplished. I know what my guys think of me. I didn’t break the rules, I didn’t cheat to do it,” Huggins said.
MORGANTOWN, WV

