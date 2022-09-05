ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Series Win Up For Grabs

After the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Francisco Giants from any shot at the National League West division in a 6-3 win, they now look to take the series on Wednesday in an afternoon start at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers withstood another home run Lewis Brinson and coasted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing

After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 4 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants

Andrew Heaney continued to have trouble with the home run ball and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants, who staved off elimination in the National League West. Any loss during the series will result in the Giants officially being ruled out from possibly winning the division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo

When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Odds: Los Angeles Remains The World Series Favorite

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite to win Major League Baseball’s National League and the World Series. The team currently has the best record in baseball (92-42), 5.5 games better than the Houston Astros and 7.5 games ahead of the New York Mets. The Dodgers are led by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Out For Giants Series

Gavin Lux has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup since their homestand began, and he’s due to miss at least the remainder of the San Francisco Giants series. Lux initially was starting at shortstop in the series opener against the San Diego Padres as Trea Turner received his first night of rest this season. However, he was scratched shortly after the Dodgers lineup was released.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Max Muncy Home Runs Against Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo and Max Muncy en route to eliminating the San Francisco Giants from the National League West race with a 6-3 win. That lowered the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division to seven, and it nearly was trimmed even further but the San Diego Padres completed a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the earliest the Dodgers can win the NL West is Sunday, in the series finale at Petco Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Josh Byrnes Drawing Interest For Tigers Front Office Job

As arguably the most well-run organization in professional sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers have become accustomed to having their front office personnel get hired away by opposing teams. Most notably, the San Francisco Giants hired Farhan Zaidi, the Atlanta Braves hired Alex Anthopolous and the Philadelphia Phillies hired Gabe Kapler...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Joey Gallo Felt Tingling In Fingers, But X-Rays Negative After Hit By Pitch

Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup a fourth consecutive day but came out of his latest start early due to being hit by a pitch in his right elbow. San Francisco Giants starter Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph pitch in the second inning that appeared to primarily hit his elbow guard. Gallo grabbed at his right arm and winced in pain before walking to first base without any other issue and initially remained in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA

