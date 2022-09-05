Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney’s Home Run Struggles ‘Culmination Of A Few Things’
Although Andrew Heaney has been one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ best starting pitchers when on the mound this season, he has recently fallen into trouble with the home run ball. Entering his start on Monday, Heaney had given up a combined six home runs in his previous three...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injuries: Joey Gallo Removed From Series Finale Against Giants Due To Elbow Contusion
Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for a fourth consecutive game but saw his day end early due to a right elbow contusion that was the result of being hit by a pitch. Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph sinker in the second inning that...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Dodgers Third Base Coach Dino Ebel ‘As Good As There Is’
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel has long been regarded as one of the best at his position, but there’s been criticism over recent decisions, with the latest being sending Austin Barnes home on a Mookie Betts double. Barnes was easily thrown out, and rather than having...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Fernando Valenzuela Ties National League Rookie Record For Shutouts
Fernando Valenzuela had one of the most remarkable rookies seasons of all-time as ‘Fernandomania’ quickly spread throughout Dodger Stadium and helped create a new generation of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. During his rookie season, Valenzuela was selected to the National League All-Star team and won the Cy Young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
dodgerblue.com
Fernando Valenzuela Receives Outstanding Americans By Choice Award During Naturalization Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
While the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the midst of a seven-game road trip, Dodger Stadium was the site of a special naturalization ceremony last week. More than 2,100 people took the oath of allegiance, with Fernando Valenzuela among those participating. The new United States citizens are from 120 different...
dodgerblue.com
Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Series Win Up For Grabs
After the Los Angeles Dodgers eliminated the San Francisco Giants from any shot at the National League West division in a 6-3 win, they now look to take the series on Wednesday in an afternoon start at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers withstood another home run Lewis Brinson and coasted to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitted From New Adjustments To Swing
After benefitting from a change to his batting stance that incorporated taking a small step backward as a pitch is being thrown, Max Muncy went into another slump over the past two weeks. He entered play Tuesday with a modest three-game winning streak, but that didn’t include any multi-hit efforts....
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Andrew Heaney Allows 4 Home Runs In Dodgers’ Loss To Giants
Andrew Heaney continued to have trouble with the home run ball and it resulted in the Los Angeles Dodgers losing 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants, who staved off elimination in the National League West. Any loss during the series will result in the Giants officially being ruled out from possibly winning the division.
dodgerblue.com
Depth In Dodgers Lineup Taking Pressure Off Joey Gallo
When the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, he was lost at the plate and on the verge of being designated for assignment. But just one season earlier, Gallo was one of the top players traded when the Texas Rangers sent him to New York for a package of four prospects. The Dodgers took a chance on the upside of the two-time All-Star, and so far the results have been paying off.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Odds: Los Angeles Remains The World Series Favorite
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the favorite to win Major League Baseball’s National League and the World Series. The team currently has the best record in baseball (92-42), 5.5 games better than the Houston Astros and 7.5 games ahead of the New York Mets. The Dodgers are led by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Confident In Health, Focused On Preparing For Postseason
Clayton Kershaw turned in another encouraging start since returning from lower back pain, and it helped the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the San Francisco Giants to end their homestand with a series win. He allowed three runs on a pair of homers but stretched out to six innings after pitching...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Out For Giants Series
Gavin Lux has been out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup since their homestand began, and he’s due to miss at least the remainder of the San Francisco Giants series. Lux initially was starting at shortstop in the series opener against the San Diego Padres as Trea Turner received his first night of rest this season. However, he was scratched shortly after the Dodgers lineup was released.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo, Max Muncy Home Runs Against Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo and Max Muncy en route to eliminating the San Francisco Giants from the National League West race with a 6-3 win. That lowered the Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the division to seven, and it nearly was trimmed even further but the San Diego Padres completed a walk-off win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thus, the earliest the Dodgers can win the NL West is Sunday, in the series finale at Petco Park.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Trea Turner, Max Muncy Provide Timely Hitting In Dodgers’ Win Over Giants
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their homestand with a 7-3 win. Their magic number to clinch the National League West is six, but could change Wednesday night once the San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks. Missed opportunities, including not capitalizing after loading the bases with nobody out, cost the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Josh Byrnes Drawing Interest For Tigers Front Office Job
As arguably the most well-run organization in professional sports, the Los Angeles Dodgers have become accustomed to having their front office personnel get hired away by opposing teams. Most notably, the San Francisco Giants hired Farhan Zaidi, the Atlanta Braves hired Alex Anthopolous and the Philadelphia Phillies hired Gabe Kapler...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Breaks National League Record For Stolen Bases; Shawn Green Becomes Single-Season Leader In Home Runs
On Sept. 7, 1962, Maury Wills broke the modern National League record for stolen bases in a season with his 82nd swipe. It was part of a four-stolen base effort in the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The previous mark had been held by Cincinnati Reds...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Joey Gallo Felt Tingling In Fingers, But X-Rays Negative After Hit By Pitch
Joey Gallo was in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup a fourth consecutive day but came out of his latest start early due to being hit by a pitch in his right elbow. San Francisco Giants starter Alex Cobb plunked Gallo with a 96 mph pitch in the second inning that appeared to primarily hit his elbow guard. Gallo grabbed at his right arm and winced in pain before walking to first base without any other issue and initially remained in the game.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Added To Team Mexico Roster For 2023 World Baseball Classic
Julio Urías became the latest Los Angeles Dodgers player to announce his commitment to playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) as the left-hander will pitch in the tournament for Team Mexico. “It’s going to be a very special thing for me and a very special moment for...
Comments / 0