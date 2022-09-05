Read full article on original website
North Carolina heath secretary says state could lose $1B in federal money by not expanding Medicaid
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley is urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid this month, or risk losing up to $1 billion in federal incentives. "Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health —...
New Virginia tax could reduce sports betting promotions, groups warn
(The Center Square) – Free bets, bonuses and other incentives offered by sports betting websites could become less common in Virginia under a new law that imposes taxes on those promotions, according to groups associated with the gambling industry. When the General Assembly passed the state budget in June,...
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
Future of gas-powered cars in Virginia uncertain
(The Center Square) – The future of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia remains uncertain amid a rule that could ban new sales of such automobiles by 2035, but the economic impact is still being debated. A 2021 law passed by the General Assembly and signed by former Gov. Ralph Northam...
State officials deny Hobbs’ request for town hall format to escape debate with Lake
(The Center Square) – Arizona’s election debate authority will not bend to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ demand to have a sequestered conversation with a moderator in lieu of a traditional debate with Republican Kari Lake. The two women won their respective primaries for governor and face off in the general election Nov. 8.
Freedom fighters: Maryland celebrates International Underground Railroad Month
Gov. Larry Hogan has proclaimed September 2022 as the 4th annual International Underground Railroad Month in Maryland. The designation recognizes the historical, political and social significance of the Underground Railroad and contributions to the end of slavery and inspiration for contemporary civil rights pushes, the governor’s office said in a release.
Inslee: Washington's COVID-19 emergency to end Oct. 31
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday the he will lift Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency by the end of October, after more than two-and-a-half years of emergency rule. “I am confident now that we have reached a significant milestone in the COVID effort,” Inslee said...
Utah Democrats file suit to force Joel Ferry off the ballot
The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting. Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.2M in incentives to lithium ion battery manufacturer
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize Sunlight Batteries USA by up to $1.2 million over the next dozen years to expand production to Alamance County, though experts contend the incentive is bad policy. Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday touted a $1.2 million Job Development Investment Grant...
Counties with the most seniors in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana wants to use $73M in federal funds to build electric vehicle chargers statewide
(The Center Square) — Louisiana has submitted a plan to spend an expected $73 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways over the next five years. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development submitted a Louisiana State...
Referendum challenging fast food bill could go before voters in 2024
(The Center Square) – A proposed referendum challenging a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would create a state council to set standards for the fast food industry was filed this week, representing an attempt by opponents to overturn the measure. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 257 into...
Second lawsuit challenges validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A second lawsuit challenging the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, this time based on its alleged infringement of state protections for religious liberty, was filed Thursday in Indianapolis. The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of five anonymous believers and the Hoosier Jews for...
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
Superintendent proposes tax-funded meals for all Washington school children
(The Center Square) — All children in Washington would receive free school meals under a plan proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. He will ask the Legislature to spend $86 million a year to provide breakfast and lunch to the 330,000 Washington students who don’t currently qualify for free meals.
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law
(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs
(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
Optometrists call on Newsom to sign bill to expand eye care
(The Center Square) – Health officials and optometrists are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill on his desk that would allow qualified optometrists to perform certain advanced procedures, a measure supporters say will improve access to eye care for all Californians. Assembly Bill 2236, sponsored by...
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor
SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
