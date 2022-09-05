Retailers expressed their concerns Thursday to members of Congress about the impacts of a possible rail strike, which a trade association said could come at a cost of about $2 billion per day. Seven out of a dozen railroad unions have yet to sign tentative agreements with carriers, following recommendations made by the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) last month to help resolve a nearly three-year contract dispute. The ongoing talks have raised fears of a possible service disruption that could come as early as next week. National Retail Federation (NRF) senior vice president of government relations David French in a letter to...

TRAFFIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO