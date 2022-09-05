Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
EY's Greater China member firms say they won't take part in firm's global break-up
HONG KONG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Member firms of Ernst & Young (EY) in the Greater China region will not participate in a global plan by the professional services firm to split its audit and consulting units into two companies, EY Greater China said on Friday.
India inflation likely rose in August, snapping 3-month downtrend - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation likely snapped a three-month downward trend in August as food prices surged, a Reuters poll of economists found, which may add pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months.
Rail Strike Would Cost $2 Billion a Day, Expert Warns
Retailers expressed their concerns Thursday to members of Congress about the impacts of a possible rail strike, which a trade association said could come at a cost of about $2 billion per day. Seven out of a dozen railroad unions have yet to sign tentative agreements with carriers, following recommendations made by the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB) last month to help resolve a nearly three-year contract dispute. The ongoing talks have raised fears of a possible service disruption that could come as early as next week. National Retail Federation (NRF) senior vice president of government relations David French in a letter to...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made the comments during a speech Thursday at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, where members passed legislation governing the use of nuclear weapons, which Kim described as a step to cement the country’s nuclear status and make clear such weapons will not be bargained. The law included a provision that requires North Korea’s...
N.Korea makes nuclear weapons policy 'irreversible' with new law - KCNA
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea passed a law enshrining the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, a move leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars any denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday.
