Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a Guy—What Do I Wear to a Fashion Show?
As always, our bi-weekly video series You Asked Us is here to solve your fashion and beauty dilemmas: Simply submit a question and we’ll source an answer from a Vogue editor especially for you!. How to master fall’s freshest menswear trends? Just ask Vogue’s fashion and style writer, Christian...
Meet The Editor: Hamish Bowles
At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, September 22, you’ll be able to put your question to the Editor-in-Chief of The World of Interiors and Vogue’s Global Editor at Large. Remember: No subject is off the table! Join us to discover how Hamish got his start in the industry and hear about his most legendary Met Gala encounters, the interviewees that have left him starstruck, and what the future of fashion looks like… Don’t miss it!
Gigi Hadid Brought out All Her Fashionable Friends to Fete Her New Cashmere Label Guest In Residence
Last night on the eve of NYFW, Gigi Hadid and friends gathered to celebrate the launch of the supermodel’s luxury cashmere brand, Guest In Residence. Serving as founder and creative director, Hadid’s inaugural brand venture was released on September 7, inspired by her rigorous globe-trotting travel throughout her modeling career.
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time
I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle Is the Picture of Understated Polish in High-Waisted Trousers
After delivering the keynote speech at the One Young World summit in tailored red separates by sustainable brand Another Tomorrow, Meghan Markle returned to her signature sleek neutrals to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany. Meghan’s penchant for discreet, stealth wealth labels like The Row, Khaite,...
Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake
The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
I’m a style pro – there are 3 fashion mistakes that are adding years to your age & what to do instead
YOU never have to feel like you need to follow current fashion trends if you want to look younger than your age. One style expert explained that all you need to do to look younger is make these three simple adjustments. Chi Li is the owner of the YouTube channel...
wmagazine.com
Iman, Now and Forever
The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Janet Jackson Accepts the Icon of the Year Award in Cropped Blazer and Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Show
Janet Jackson went bold for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, founded by Brandice Daniel, presented its 15th anniversary fashion show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH on Tuesday night in New York City. Continuing its mission to elevate Black voices and brands in fashion, the organization’s Awards were also bestowed to Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel. For the occasion, Jackson arrived to accept her Icon of the Year Award in a full Off-White ensemble. Her outfit featured a graphic red and navy blue split graphic T-shirt beneath a cropped black blazer. Giving her outfit a burst...
Refinery29
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colorblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-fall period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Collection
Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is big into fabrics. “This season has a lot of novelty fabrics,” he says at an appointment. “I feel every season it’s become a challenge, and a sport basically, for us to one-up what we’ve done the year before for the same season.”
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan Markle Wears Sustainable Workwear on Her Return to the UK
Meghan Markle has treated us to a series of sleek workwear looks over the summer, from the black Givenchy dress she wore to the United Nations in New York to the Celine blouse she wore to launch her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes. Now, Meghan has delivered a lesson in autumnal...
I’m a fashion stylist – you’re making mistakes with your basics, here’s how to make your outfits less boring for fall
SIMPLE alterations can elevate your basics instantly. You may be styling them wrong, but expert stylist Lydia Tomlinson says there are two mistakes you can easily fix to make your outfits less boring. Colder weather calls for more layers, which can increase your need for accessible outfits. Basic pieces can...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Jennifer Lawrence Mastered Effortless Style This Summer
As a New Yorker, Jennifer Lawrence must be familiar with the struggle of dressing stylishly in the city come summertime. Especially in July and August, Manhattan turns into a sauna—so this calls for outfits that are light on layers. It’s hard to deliver a fashionable look when you want to wear as little clothing as possible! But this season, the A-list actor proved up to the task. She consistently chose pieces that were nonchalant (and lightweight) yet still covetable.
Hypebae
Marine Serre Reveals ECLIPS Handbag
French fashion label Marine Serre has just released its ECLIPS handbag, a circular accessory mimicking the shape of the moon. The curved bag arrives in three different iterations. The solid black option is crafted from leather sourced in Italy, Spain and Germany, while a chic diamond-printed option is made from upcycled denim and T-shirts. Elsewhere, a punk-inspired bag is composed of deadstock tartan fabric blended with organic cotton and is accented with edgy safety pins.
A Family’s Prewar Apartment Reno Gets Its Inspo From Colorful European Style
The owners of this apartment, who work in the finance and fashion industries and have two young kids, have an affinity for European homes. They like how a modern taste and a vintage style intertwine in those spaces, allowing vibrant colors to hop and skip between each room. So it’s just too bad that they live in New York City. Well, at least in theory.
Anna Wintour Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions
Vogue’s famous 73 Questions have been posed to cover stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, but for the most recent installment of the series, we turned to the ultimate source: Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This isn’t the first time that Wintour has...
Vests for Men Are the Unexpected Fashion Comeback Story of Fall 2022
Everyone’s familiar with what New Yorkers call the Midtown uniform: an oxford shirt, tan chinos, and leather shoes. The hero piece completing the entire look remains a nylon padded vest branded as either Patagonia or perhaps the bank that one works at, whether it’s 40 or 90 degrees. For the financiers who often don the midtown uniform, the vest is a signifier. But nowadays, vests for men aren’t reserved only for corporate dudes or tech bros. They’ve also earned their place as a cold weather staple for the stylish, and they received a special call-out in the SPY Men’s Fall...
Vogue Magazine
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0