ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Meet The Editor: Hamish Bowles

At this month’s interactive Meet The Editor event on Thursday, September 22, you’ll be able to put your question to the Editor-in-Chief of The World of Interiors and Vogue’s Global Editor at Large. Remember: No subject is off the table! Join us to discover how Hamish got his start in the industry and hear about his most legendary Met Gala encounters, the interviewees that have left him starstruck, and what the future of fashion looks like… Don’t miss it!
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time

I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Apfel
Person
Joan Didion
Person
Rachel Zoe
Vogue Magazine

Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake

The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Iman, Now and Forever

The 50th Anniversary Issue of W is an all-out supermodel celebration featuring 17 cover stars ranging from the world’s most famous names to women who are well on their way to total fashion domination. See every cover model here and read Jenny Comita’s essay about the evolution of the beauty standards that define the industry here.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Fashion#Elderly People#Grandmas#Icons#Tiktok
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Accepts the Icon of the Year Award in Cropped Blazer and Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Show

Janet Jackson went bold for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The organization, founded by Brandice Daniel, presented its 15th anniversary fashion show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH on Tuesday night in New York City. Continuing its mission to elevate Black voices and brands in fashion, the organization’s Awards were also bestowed to Issa Rae, Sergio Hudson, Robin Givhan and Ade Samuel. For the occasion, Jackson arrived to accept her Icon of the Year Award in a full Off-White ensemble. Her outfit featured a graphic red and navy blue split graphic T-shirt beneath a cropped black blazer. Giving her outfit a burst...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers

In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colorblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this almost-fall period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’s simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Kith founder Ronnie Fieg is big into fabrics. “This season has a lot of novelty fabrics,” he says at an appointment. “I feel every season it’s become a challenge, and a sport basically, for us to one-up what we’ve done the year before for the same season.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers

Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence Mastered Effortless Style This Summer

As a New Yorker, Jennifer Lawrence must be familiar with the struggle of dressing stylishly in the city come summertime. Especially in July and August, Manhattan turns into a sauna—so this calls for outfits that are light on layers. It’s hard to deliver a fashionable look when you want to wear as little clothing as possible! But this season, the A-list actor proved up to the task. She consistently chose pieces that were nonchalant (and lightweight) yet still covetable.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hypebae

Marine Serre Reveals ECLIPS Handbag

French fashion label Marine Serre has just released its ECLIPS handbag, a circular accessory mimicking the shape of the moon. The curved bag arrives in three different iterations. The solid black option is crafted from leather sourced in Italy, Spain and Germany, while a chic diamond-printed option is made from upcycled denim and T-shirts. Elsewhere, a punk-inspired bag is composed of deadstock tartan fabric blended with organic cotton and is accented with edgy safety pins.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Anna Wintour Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions

Vogue’s famous 73 Questions have been posed to cover stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, but for the most recent installment of the series, we turned to the ultimate source: Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. This isn’t the first time that Wintour has...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Vests for Men Are the Unexpected Fashion Comeback Story of Fall 2022

Everyone’s familiar with what New Yorkers call the Midtown uniform: an oxford shirt, tan chinos, and leather shoes. The hero piece completing the entire look remains a nylon padded vest branded as either Patagonia or perhaps the bank that one works at, whether it’s 40 or 90 degrees. For the financiers who often don the midtown uniform, the vest is a signifier. But nowadays, vests for men aren’t reserved only for corporate dudes or tech bros. They’ve also earned their place as a cold weather staple for the stylish, and they received a special call-out in the SPY Men’s Fall...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy