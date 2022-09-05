Read full article on original website
Fstoppers
How to Use Color to Improve Your Black and White Photography
It might seem oxymoronic to talk about using color to improve your black and white photography, but understanding this process will take your imagery to new levels. Before I knew anything about photography or editing, particularly using software such as Photoshop or Lightroom, I always thought black and white simply meant there was no color in an image. I didn't know about or understand the intricacies of highlights, shadows, or midtones or appreciate the importance of using contrast and texture to give more impact to black and white images. Of course, I've come a long way since then and enjoy going out and working with conditions that I know will be conducive to black and white imagery. But how can we use color to improve our black and white photography?
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to Working With Speedlights for Portrait Photography
Learning how to work with artificial lighting is something every portrait photographer should learn, as it will free you of relying on certain locations, weather, and times of day and enable creative shots that would not be possible otherwise. If you would like to start learning, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will guide you through the process of lighting a portrait using a combination of a speedlight and natural light.
The history of photography dates back to 400BC
Find out how photography dates all the way back to 400BC, and which moments revolutionized the practice
Fstoppers
The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 Sports Lens Review
Sigma describes this lens as its "flagship" lens, but how does it perform in the hands of an independent reviewer? Take a look and find out if it lives up to the hype. Before I bought my Canon R5 and a bunch of native lenses to go with it, I was a big supporter of third-party lenses. In my collection of lenses, I have a bunch of Tamrons, Tokinas, and Sigmas, and I have to say that out of all the third-party lenses I own, the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art was always my favorite, despite its heft and weight. The quality and sharpness I got from that lens was far better than a number of Canon L series lenses I own, so I am most definitely a fan of Sigma's lens lineup. That being said, I've never owned a 70-200mm lens of any kind, so when I went to Sigma's website to look at its latest lineup, I was quite surprised to see that they name the 70-200mm lens as their "flagship" lens.
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
Fstoppers
The solitary cyclist
Walking around the streets of Oxford with the tiny Fujifilm X10 is a real pleasure. In this particular street of Oxford the colors just lit up with the evening summer sun casting its final rays. I framed this composition and waited for a while for someone to come into the frame. As luck would have had it a solitary cyclist came up not unlike The Solitary Cyclist from a famous detective novel.
DIY Photography
Battle of the bokeh: Comparing six prime lenses
I own a few odd-ball prime lenses that hover around the 50mm-ish lens length, and offer some unique bokeh, making them interesting choices for portrait photography. For those of you who aren’t familiar with the term “bokeh”, its the out of focus area in the image, or rather the quality or look there-of. For many this is very subjective – one person’s AWESOME bokeh is another’s busy, fussy background.
Fstoppers
We Review the Canon EOS R7: How Does It Perform for Casual Photography?
There are two new Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras available. There is the EOS R10, a relatively simple camera, and there is the EOS R7, a camera that promises a lot of things and also delivers a lot. Canon Netherlands gave me this camera for a week when I went on a holiday. These are my findings.
Fstoppers
Canon Breaks the Silence on Viltrox Lenses
News recently broke that Viltrox, a brand known for their affordable lenses, has stopped manufacturing for the Canon RF mount after rumors that Canon had asked them to pull their products. Canon recently confirmed that news, and it certainly raises questions about the future of third-party lenses for their mirrorless cameras.
Fstoppers
Aquatic phantom
I have a deep photographic attraction for the shapes of water, but I seldom try to capture them in a controlled environment. This time however, I put an inox bowl upside down and made water fall on it in order to shoot the ripples where the light would create this reflection on the bowl.
This is the widest Fujinon lens yet for Fujifilm GFX medium format cameras
Fujifilm GF20-35mm F4 R WR full details and pricing announced - and you can buy it very soon
The Fujifilm XH2 Isn’t Even the Most Exciting Thing About Today
We knew that the Fujifilm XH2 was going to be announced today for Fujifilm X Summit, and photographers are waiting to see and hear more. As was previously reported, this camera is more for photographers than it is for content creators and those who need speed. And perhaps the most fascinating thing about this is that there’s a 40MP X Trans sensor at the heart. Yes, it’s still X Trans and there are 7 stops of in-body image stabilization. But trust us, that’s not even the most exciting announcement from today.
Fstoppers
Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog
Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
CNET
Insta360 X3 Action Cam Uses 5.7K 360 Video, AI Smarts to Get All the Social Shots
The Insta360 X3 is more of everything we liked about its predecessor, the One X2. The X3 is a small, waterproof 360 camera that creates immersive 360 videos and photos. But it can also be used as a single-lens action cam. Or you can use its powerful processing, clever accessories and its mobile editing tools to create clips ready for whatever social sharing site you choose. It's a lot of camera for $450 (£460, AU$800).
Hasselblad drops three of the most beautiful lenses you've ever seen
Hasselblad has just released three gorgeous new prime lenses for its X System: the Hasselblad XCD 2,5/38V, Hasselblad XCD 2,5/55V and Hasselblad XCD 2,5/90V. For those of you who don't speak Hasselblad, that's a 38mm f/2.5, 55mm f/2.5 and 90mm f/2.5. And for those who don't speak medium format, those...
Fstoppers
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens
Nikon has started to expand their mirrorless lens lineup beyond some of the most common offerings, introducing more specialized professional options, one such example being the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S. The 800mm f/6.3 is highly portable and priced at a remarkably competitive level. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
The Best Budget Trail Cameras of 2022
Written By Scott Einsmann | Alex Robinson | Drew Palmer. If you break into a cold sweat at the thought of leaving a $500 trail camera on public land, you’re not alone. Those high-dollar cameras take great photos, but they’re overkill for most hunters’ needs. After all,...
Still Own a DSLR? Tamron Has a Deal For You
The monthly Tamron rebates are back in full effect! And now there’s something for pretty much everybody. Looking for a new 70-200mm f2.8 lens? Well, Tamron has one for you if you’re a Canon EF or Nikon F shooter. And beyond that, they’re still offering up rebates on their Sony gear. And if you’re really curious, we’ve reviewed every single one of their lenses for Sony FE mount and compiled them into this little guide just for you. Take a look, and check out the rebates below!
Fstoppers
A Look at One of Canon's Most Legendary Lenses
Before Canon's RF mount, there was the EF mount, and before the EF mount, there was the FD mount. The FD mount is over 50 years old, but it had some groundbreaking lenses, and with the ability to adapt them to mirrorless lenses, we are seeing a real resurgence in popularity. This awesome video review takes a look at one of the most legendary FD lenses, the 55mm f/1.2 S.S.C. Aspherical.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Top features available on both large screen models
Apple just unveiled four new iPhone 14 models. What’s interesting with these releases is the fact that you can finally buy a bigger iPhone without having to pay extra for the Pro features. With that in mind, there are also a lot of functions that both iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max share. Here are them.
