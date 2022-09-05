ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz still ‘don’t want’ Khamzat Chimaev fight before UFC 279: ‘They’re acting like I called for this’

Nate Diaz isn’t blind to the UFC’s motivations for UFC 279. Diaz is set to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a non-title welterweight bout as the main event of the Sept. 10 pay-per-view, which takes place in Las Vegas. With just one fight left on Diaz’s UFC contract, UFC 279 is expected to be his swan song with the promotion, so it isn’t a big leap for Diaz to guess what the UFC’s goals are by matching a 37-year-old fan-favorite against MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’

Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6, Week 7 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the seventh week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 279 press conference cancelled by Dana White reaction

Dana White described the scene as an “absolute s*** show” before the UFC 279 press conference was set to kick off, and once it did, it didn’t last very long. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs — who joined from Las Vegas — reacted to the press conference being abruptly halted, what has been told to MMA Fighting about what may have went down backstage between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and perhaps another name who was in the mix, as well.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Heck of a Morning: What is Tony Ferguson fighting for at UFC 279?

Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight this Saturday to face Li Jingliang, but what is he actually fighting for at this point in his career?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the co-main event matchup for Saturday’s UFC 279 event and where Ferguson could go regardless of the results. Additionally, listener questions include the heavyweight title picture, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, the UFC 278 payouts, fighter pay, Paulo Costa’s future, Danyelle Wolf’s UFC debut, what could be next for Ricky Simon following his finish of Jack Shore at UFC Long Island, UFC Paris, and much more.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Paths to Victory: How Nate Diaz can pull off miracle upset at UFC 279

This Saturday the UFC returns with another pay-per-view event, UFC 279, headlined by a welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Chimaev enters the bout as a prohibitive favorite, and with this being the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, many view this as the UFC attempting to send their soon-to-be-former star out on a loss. Still, Diaz will enter the cage Saturday looking to win, and this being MMA, anything can happen. So let’s take a look at what each man needs to do to win this marquee matchup, any X-factors in play, and ultimately what will happen on fight night.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Reinier de Ridder vs. Shamil Abdulaev, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headline ONE on Prime Video 3

The next major ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video has now been set on Oct. 21 with a pair of title fights at the top of the event. Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will put his middleweight title up for grabs when he faces Shamil Abdulaev while bantamweight champion John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade in the co-main event.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’

Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov might be one of the greatest fights that never happened despite the lightweights being booked against each other five separate times. As he embarks on a return to welterweight at UFC 279, Ferguson addressed his longtime rivalry with Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition back in 2020 after defending his lightweight title for the third consecutive time.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva set for Oct. 29 in Phoenix

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will square off in a boxing match Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul’s promotion Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The match will be contested at a catchweight of 187 pounds and for eight rounds, according to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin via Showtime officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMA Fighting

Thiago Santos exits UFC, signs deal to join PFL roster for 2023 season

One-time title challenger Thiago Santos has parted ways with the UFC and signed a new deal to join the roster at the PFL ahead of the tournament-based promotion’s 2023 season. PFL officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN. A member of...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alessio di Chirico retires from MMA following stoppage loss at UFC Paris

After 20 professional MMA bouts, Alessio di Chirico is turning the page. On Monday, the 11-fight UFC veteran took to social media to release a heartfelt reaction to his stoppage loss to Roman Kopylov this past Saturday at UFC Paris. Additionally, the 32-year-old seemed to reveal that he was retiring from mixed martial arts competition. MMA Fighting confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation that di Chirico will, in fact, be retiring.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo promoted to Oct. 15 main event

Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo suddenly find themselves in their first UFC main event. The promotion announced Thursday that a flyweight bout between Grasso (14-3) and Araujo (11-3) will now serve as the headlining bout of a UFC event on Oct. 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. A middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland was originally scheduled for the Oct. 15 main event, but Strickland withdrew from the bout due to a finger infection. It is not yet known of that bout will be rescheduled or if Cannonier and Strickland will be booked against different opponents for their next outings.
LAS VEGAS, NV

