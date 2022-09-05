Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz still ‘don’t want’ Khamzat Chimaev fight before UFC 279: ‘They’re acting like I called for this’
Nate Diaz isn’t blind to the UFC’s motivations for UFC 279. Diaz is set to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a non-title welterweight bout as the main event of the Sept. 10 pay-per-view, which takes place in Las Vegas. With just one fight left on Diaz’s UFC contract, UFC 279 is expected to be his swan song with the promotion, so it isn’t a big leap for Diaz to guess what the UFC’s goals are by matching a 37-year-old fan-favorite against MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Will Nate Diaz ever fight for the UFC again after UFC 279 bout with Khamzat Chimaev?
Nate Diaz will finish out his current UFC contract this Saturday against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279, but win or lose, will that be the final time Diaz steps inside the octagon?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers...
MMA Fighting
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 7 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the seventh week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
‘I was drugging myself for the past three years’: How Johnny Walker found new life ahead of UFC 279
Johnny Walker hasn’t been the same for the past three years, he said in an interview with MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca. The Brazilian brawler, who returns to action Saturday against Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279, opened up on how using cannabidiol (CBD) led to a decrease in quality of life and mental health issues.
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz addresses potential Jake Paul fight, says anybody counting out Anderson Silva is ‘stupid’
Nate Diaz promises he’ll have a lot of opportunities awaiting him after he fights out his UFC contract on Saturday, and that could mean a potential showdown against Jake Paul. As he prepares to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event, Diaz is approaching the matchup knowing...
MMA Fighting
Video: Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev have to be separated after altercation ahead of UFC 279
Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev had to be separated after the fighters got into an altercation just days ahead of UFC 279. The incident took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas where Costa was training with former UFC welterweight Jake Shields in a grappling session. Chimaev and his team watched nearby before the situation got heated.
MMA Fighting
UFC 279 press conference cancelled by Dana White reaction
Dana White described the scene as an “absolute s*** show” before the UFC 279 press conference was set to kick off, and once it did, it didn’t last very long. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and José Youngs — who joined from Las Vegas — reacted to the press conference being abruptly halted, what has been told to MMA Fighting about what may have went down backstage between Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, Nate Diaz, and perhaps another name who was in the mix, as well.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What is Tony Ferguson fighting for at UFC 279?
Tony Ferguson returns to welterweight this Saturday to face Li Jingliang, but what is he actually fighting for at this point in his career?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the co-main event matchup for Saturday’s UFC 279 event and where Ferguson could go regardless of the results. Additionally, listener questions include the heavyweight title picture, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, the UFC 278 payouts, fighter pay, Paulo Costa’s future, Danyelle Wolf’s UFC debut, what could be next for Ricky Simon following his finish of Jack Shore at UFC Long Island, UFC Paris, and much more.
MMA Fighting
Giga Chikadze out of UFC Vegas 60 co-main event; Sodiq Yusuff awaits new opponent
The upcoming UFC Vegas 60 card has taken a hit after Giga Chikadze was forced out of his upcoming co-main event fight against Sodiq Yusuff on Sept. 17. Multiple people with knowledge of the shift confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday following an initial report from MMA Junkie.
MMA Fighting
Paths to Victory: How Nate Diaz can pull off miracle upset at UFC 279
This Saturday the UFC returns with another pay-per-view event, UFC 279, headlined by a welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Chimaev enters the bout as a prohibitive favorite, and with this being the final fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract, many view this as the UFC attempting to send their soon-to-be-former star out on a loss. Still, Diaz will enter the cage Saturday looking to win, and this being MMA, anything can happen. So let’s take a look at what each man needs to do to win this marquee matchup, any X-factors in play, and ultimately what will happen on fight night.
MMA Fighting
Jack Shore out of Nov. 19 bout vs. Kyler Phillips, cites ‘serious’ knee injury
Jack Shore is out of his next fight and possibly out of action for the foreseeable future. The Welsh bantamweight announced Wednesday via Facebook that he has been forced to withdraw from an upcoming bout against Kyler Phillips, which was scheduled for Nov. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Reinier de Ridder vs. Shamil Abdulaev, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade headline ONE on Prime Video 3
The next major ONE Championship card on Amazon Prime Video has now been set on Oct. 21 with a pair of title fights at the top of the event. Two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder will put his middleweight title up for grabs when he faces Shamil Abdulaev while bantamweight champion John Lineker takes on Fabricio Andrade in the co-main event.
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson on Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the one to get him out of retirement … that dude’s not retired’
Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov might be one of the greatest fights that never happened despite the lightweights being booked against each other five separate times. As he embarks on a return to welterweight at UFC 279, Ferguson addressed his longtime rivalry with Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition back in 2020 after defending his lightweight title for the third consecutive time.
MMA Fighting
Zuluzinho ‘shocked’ by standup rule that led to brutal knockout, still plans to fight in late-September
Zuluzinho was seconds away from what could have been a submission victory when the fight’s referee removed him from the mount, asking he and Petr Romankevich to stand up. Seconds later, he was knocked out cold at AMC Fight Nights 114 in Belarus. Understandably, the Brazilian MMA vet is...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva set for Oct. 29 in Phoenix
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will square off in a boxing match Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul’s promotion Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday. The match will be contested at a catchweight of 187 pounds and for eight rounds, according to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin via Showtime officials.
MMA Fighting
Thiago Santos exits UFC, signs deal to join PFL roster for 2023 season
One-time title challenger Thiago Santos has parted ways with the UFC and signed a new deal to join the roster at the PFL ahead of the tournament-based promotion’s 2023 season. PFL officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN. A member of...
MMA Fighting
Alessio di Chirico retires from MMA following stoppage loss at UFC Paris
After 20 professional MMA bouts, Alessio di Chirico is turning the page. On Monday, the 11-fight UFC veteran took to social media to release a heartfelt reaction to his stoppage loss to Roman Kopylov this past Saturday at UFC Paris. Additionally, the 32-year-old seemed to reveal that he was retiring from mixed martial arts competition. MMA Fighting confirmed with a person with knowledge of the situation that di Chirico will, in fact, be retiring.
MMA Fighting
Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo promoted to Oct. 15 main event
Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo suddenly find themselves in their first UFC main event. The promotion announced Thursday that a flyweight bout between Grasso (14-3) and Araujo (11-3) will now serve as the headlining bout of a UFC event on Oct. 15 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. A middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland was originally scheduled for the Oct. 15 main event, but Strickland withdrew from the bout due to a finger infection. It is not yet known of that bout will be rescheduled or if Cannonier and Strickland will be booked against different opponents for their next outings.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Ciryl Gane, Robert Whittaker, Paul Felder, Fernand Lopez, and Lauren Murphy
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap the week(end) in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make...
