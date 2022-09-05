ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Season Preview: Class A South

For the past 15 seasons, not including the truncated 2020 season in which there were not official division champions, the Class A South champion has come from either Toms River or Jackson, with the other four teams in the division operating as side shows in the division. Last season, Toms River North outclassed the rest of the field, but with the Mariners graduating 10 starters, the field has become wide open – so much so that a team from Brick, Southern or Central could end the Toms River and Jackson stranglehold.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Game on for Asbury Park HS, but season still in doubt

The Asbury Park High School football team will kick off their season tonight, but with a severely depleted roster. Only 18 players will suit up for the Blue Bishop's home opener against Keyport. They are the only members of the team that have been declared academically eligible. Asbury Park had...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD

NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
