Marlboro’s Matt Cassidy is the Week 1 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 6
With one full week in the books and a handful of teams having played two games before school started, it's time for a refresh of The Jeep Store/Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Eight of the 10 teams in the initial set of rankings were victorious in Week 1 while...
Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Season Preview: Class A South
For the past 15 seasons, not including the truncated 2020 season in which there were not official division champions, the Class A South champion has come from either Toms River or Jackson, with the other four teams in the division operating as side shows in the division. Last season, Toms River North outclassed the rest of the field, but with the Mariners graduating 10 starters, the field has become wide open – so much so that a team from Brick, Southern or Central could end the Toms River and Jackson stranglehold.
Game on for Asbury Park HS, but season still in doubt
The Asbury Park High School football team will kick off their season tonight, but with a severely depleted roster. Only 18 players will suit up for the Blue Bishop's home opener against Keyport. They are the only members of the team that have been declared academically eligible. Asbury Park had...
PHOTOS: No. 3 Middletown South Rallies Past No. 9 Long Branch
Colin Gallagher ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and the defense pitched a second-half shutout as the Middletown South, ranked No. 3 in the Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Top 10, overcame a two-touchdown halftime deficit to rally past No. 9 Long Branch on Friday night at Bresett Stadium.
5 for 5 in first game! Meet Brianna Saragih, Hightstown, NJ HS female kicker
Brianna Saragih is the varsity kicker for the 2022 Hightstown Rams high school football team. By the way, she's really good at it! So far this year she went 5 for 5 on extra points in the Ram's 35-12 win over Trenton Central. Not bad for the first game of the season.
Standout Toms River, NJ East Football Alumni training new breed of athletes
As we grow older, especially those of us who played sports, there are those days where we wish we may have stretched more or trained differently that could have extended our playing or competition days but also, cut down the chances of injury and pain as we get older. One...
Asbury Park High School Football Season To Resume With Just 18 Players After Week 1 Forfeit
The Asbury Park High School football team will finally begin its season on Friday night, one week after being forced to forfeit its season-opening game due to a lack of eligible players. Asbury Park School District Superintendent RaShawn M. Adams held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon outside the board...
Asbury Park HS forced to forfeit opening football game due to ineligibility issues
Asbury Park High School had to forfeit its opening football game Friday because of ineligibility after not enough players were eligible to take the field.
6 Great Sports Bars To Watch Football At Around Ocean County, NJ
Summer is on the back burner, and local summer is starting to heat up. It was kind of strange this week coming home to my street and not only finding a parking spot on my block but actually finding one right in front of my apartment. But hey, I'm not...
Neptune, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Brick Township High School soccer team will have a game with Neptune High School on September 06, 2022, 12:45:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Vote For the Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ: Round 1
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Double Trouble Road at Brook Forest. No additional information is available at this time.
Turning the Page: Ocean County, NJ Commissioner looks back on summer success and previews shoulder season
The summer season is winding down with about two weeks left to spare to enjoy some warmer temps, sunshine and more before it starts to feel and look like fall at the Jersey Shore. While the numbers are still being tallied up from the summer as we head into shoulder...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN WALKS OUT OF WOODS COVERED IN BLOOD
NJSP just found a man stumbling out of the woods near mile marker 82.5 Northbound covered in blood. An ambulance has been requested. This is a breaking story and no additional details are available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Is Mo Hill to Blame for Toms River Becoming New Jersey’s Next Big City?
TOMS RIVER, NJ – In recent years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has been blamed...
One New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Wins $10K
TRENTON, NJ – One very luck Mega Millions player won the third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Comments / 0