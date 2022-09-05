For the past 15 seasons, not including the truncated 2020 season in which there were not official division champions, the Class A South champion has come from either Toms River or Jackson, with the other four teams in the division operating as side shows in the division. Last season, Toms River North outclassed the rest of the field, but with the Mariners graduating 10 starters, the field has become wide open – so much so that a team from Brick, Southern or Central could end the Toms River and Jackson stranglehold.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO