ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Town of Louisa police creates mental health program

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program. The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department. “I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing...
LOUISA, VA
NBC 29 News

Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick. A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant. The first training program launched earlier this year...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
City
Harrisonburg, VA
NBC 29 News

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Community Resource Fair#Valley Open Doors
NBC 29 News

UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions. Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds. “Using local materials and using a green system would help the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Police directing non-emergency calls to online portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reminding people about some changes if you need to report a minor crime. Certain calls for service need to be reported online, due to the department’s staffing shortage -- a 27% vacancy of uniformed officers. “They’re experiencing such high volumes of workload...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters. The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant. “The hope is that since it’s targeting these...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Ice factory burns down

September 7, 1961 — Just after midnight Sunday morning the fire alarm sounded for a fire at the old unused ice factory in Shenandoah. The factory which was about 75 feet across the N&W Railroad tracks from the station, was in full blaze by the time the alarm was turned in.
SHENANDOAH, VA
wsvaonline.com

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Police: Noose found on Homer statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds. The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue. Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy