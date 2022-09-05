Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Town of Louisa police creates mental health program
LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is helping the Louisa Police Department create a mental health resilience program. The program offers four hours of education and training on coping skills. The goal is to create connections among the whole department. “I believe that it’d be very beneficial. Certainly, doing nothing...
NBC 29 News
Corner Juice raising money for UVA Cancer Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We all have that one food that helps up feel better when we’re sick. A woman undergoing cancer treatment found comfort from a Corner Juice smoothie, and now the Charlottesville business is trying to help out. “My mom was diagnosed with cancer in June of...
NBC 29 News
Earn While You Learn program recieves $50,000 grant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is now able to expand its job training program with a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation. A small event was held at the UVA Medical Center where representatives from Truist and UVA celebrated the grant. The first training program launched earlier this year...
NBC 29 News
School counselors in the Valley seeing more anxiety, discuss changes to increase support for students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In data released earlier this year, the National Survey of Children’s Health found that between 2016 and 2020 there was an increase in anxiety and depression among kids ages 3 to 17. School counselors around the Valley have noticed this increase across almost all grade...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county. Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in...
NBC 29 News
UVA researchers create walls of plants with 3D printing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia say they are finding new ways to reduce carbon emissions. Researchers say they’ve found a method to build walls of plants through 3D printing soil structures and seeds. “Using local materials and using a green system would help the...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact. “Perhaps the most important finding was that premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms were extremely common,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said. Dr. Payne is...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
NBC 29 News
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Police directing non-emergency calls to online portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are reminding people about some changes if you need to report a minor crime. Certain calls for service need to be reported online, due to the department’s staffing shortage -- a 27% vacancy of uniformed officers. “They’re experiencing such high volumes of workload...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health discusses the bivalent vaccine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is discussing the Pfizer and Moderna omicron-specific boosters. The FDA authorized and the CDC endorsed the use of MRNA vaccines from both companies containing two targets: The original 2020 COVID-19 strain and the omicron BA4BA5 subvariant. “The hope is that since it’s targeting these...
NBC 29 News
Infectious disease expert from JMU gives flu season tips
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CDC reports flu season typically starts around October, so we are just weeks away from the season and this year’s flu vaccine has just been rolled out. “The best time to get the flu shot is in September or October. You don’t want to...
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
pagevalleynews.com
Ice factory burns down
September 7, 1961 — Just after midnight Sunday morning the fire alarm sounded for a fire at the old unused ice factory in Shenandoah. The factory which was about 75 feet across the N&W Railroad tracks from the station, was in full blaze by the time the alarm was turned in.
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Virginia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Factory Antique Mall in Verona. Keep reading to learn more.
wsvaonline.com
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
NBC 29 News
Police: Noose found on Homer statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say they’re investigating a hate crime on UVA Grounds. The UVA Police Department tweeted early Thursday, September 8, that security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue. Additionally, the department says it has security video of someone putting the noose onto...
