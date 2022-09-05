ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft

Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center

City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

