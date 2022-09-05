Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
WESH
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
treasurecoast.com
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city.
WPBF News 25
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
Cocoa residents return to homes after threats of explosives forced evacuation
COCOA, Fla. — UPDATE: Residents are being allowed back into their homes after threats of explosives forced an evacuation. Fire officials said no explosives were found, but they did find rounds of live ammunition following a camper fire behind a home. It started with a fire at a camper....
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian mother and daughter charged with retail theft
Two people from Sebastian were arrested at Walmart in Vero Beach for retail theft. They were transported to the Indian River County Jail for processing. A Walmart loss prevention agent observed Elizabeth Shields, 45, and Emma Shields, 19, concealing small toys, socks, an ice pack, and other merchandise in their clothing.
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
cbs12.com
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
cbs12.com
The city takes the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance to court over marina referendum
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach City Marina is growing — attracting more boaters and leading the city to plan an expansion of the dry boat storage facility. However, some locals don’t like the plan, so they got a referendum on the November ballot to stop it...now the city is fighting back.
click orlando
80-year-old motorcyclist dies days after crash in Titusville, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old Cocoa woman died Wednesday morning after an SUV ran a red right and slammed into the victim’s motorcycle, according to Titusville police. Police identified the victim as Patricia Marie Clark of Cocoa. Police said the crash happened Sunday at about 6:50 a.m....
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police are looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise! Get a job people!. ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY. Grand Theft. On 09/03/2022, the pictured black male, possibly...
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
cw34.com
'Right Side' back with its owner, suspected boat thief on the wrong side of the law
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — It's smooth sailing again for a catamaran called the "Right Side" and the business that owns it. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina made waves by driving an SUV to a business, hooking the 40-foot catamaran to it, and then taking off.
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
