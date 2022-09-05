Read full article on original website
36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Shuru Ho Chuka Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Ho Chuki Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
