Food Safety

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
Salon

6 items discontinued by Trader Joe’s this summer

At the turn of each season, Trader Joe's updates its inventory with new food items, from baked goods and frozen treats to packable snacks and ready-to-eat meals. There are also the occasional seasonal goodies, which are available for a limited time only but still beloved by many. Unfortunately, constant variety...
Daily Mail

Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites

Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
