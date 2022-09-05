Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Latvia’s Andrejs Duda Breaks Masters World Records in 50 Fly and 50 Free
Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke Masters World Records in the 50 fly and 50 free at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Latvian Olympian Andrejs Duda broke two Masters World Records in as many days at the 2022 LEN European Masters Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, held from August 28th to September 4th at the Foro Italico. Full results of the meet can be found here.
swimswam.com
75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 – Day 2
36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Shuru Ho Chuka Hai Jisme Ummid Ki Ja Rhi Hai Ki Kafi Sare Purane Records Is Baar Swimmers Break Karenge. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 6 September Se Guwahati Assam Me Shuru Ho Chuki Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko SwimSwam Hindi Par Dekhne Ko Mil Jayegi. Isliye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
swimswam.com
How Rare Is It For Swimmers To Hold World & World Junior Titles Simultaneously?
On the heels of a perfect LC season, David Popovici joins an exclusive list of swimmers who have held both the World and World Junior titles at the same time. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. David Popovici has completed a perfect long course season. From June to September, the Romanian...
swimswam.com
Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Diver David Boudia Retires at 33
David Boudia, the greatest American diver of his generation, has retired. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist is 33 years old. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. Four-time Olympic medal-winning diver David Boudia has announced his retirement from competition. Boudia, 33, is the most accomplished American diver of his generation, and is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
From Popov to Popovici: A Look Back at Amazing 100 Free Back-Half Splits
Romanian sensation David Popovici now owns nine of the 15 fastest back-half splits in the history of the men’s 100-meter freestyle. David Popovici is the greatest swimmer in the world in the men’s 100 freestyle. He is not only the world record holder (46.86 during the 2022 European Championships), but he has also been below 48 seconds with an amazing regularity. At the 2022 World Junior Championships last week, the 17-year-old Romanian produced no less than five sub-48 swims.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Names 99 Athletes To 2022-23 National Team Roster
The National Team roster consists of the top-six ranked swimmers in each individual Olympic event from the U.S. inside the qualifying period (ended Aug. 31). Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. USA Swimming named 99 swimmers to its National Team Roster for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The qualifying period for...
Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final
NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur reached a second consecutive Grand Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their U.S. Open semifinal 6-1, 6-3. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the U.S. Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968. Jabeur will try to collect her first major championship on Saturday when she meets the winner of the semifinal between No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. None of the last four players in the women’s bracket has ever made it to the final in New York.
Comments / 0