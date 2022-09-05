From the differences in these two candidates, I like our incumbent's policies best. When the retrumplican backed candidate speaks, he sounds like a puppet of the last administration's. The abortion law is going to be a big factor in this November election.
Where was the outrage from Loonytunes when the election officials in his district allowed the people to use P.O. boxes for an address when they registered to vote. When the problem seems to be with knowing the regulations pertaining to voting, Toney decided to criminally prosecute 5 people for inadvertently not putting the correct address on their applications. Talk about the heavy hand of injustice.
Kaul is apart of the swamp! He goes after a whistle blower that proved how easy it is to get ballets that aren't yours. Yet refused the bigger fraud that happened in the nursing homes, and the illegal drop boxes!
Comments / 24