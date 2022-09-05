ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 24

Shirley Ward
3d ago

From the differences in these two candidates, I like our incumbent's policies best. When the retrumplican backed candidate speaks, he sounds like a puppet of the last administration's. The abortion law is going to be a big factor in this November election.

Reply(16)
12
Dennis Gravert
3d ago

Where was the outrage from Loonytunes when the election officials in his district allowed the people to use P.O. boxes for an address when they registered to vote. When the problem seems to be with knowing the regulations pertaining to voting, Toney decided to criminally prosecute 5 people for inadvertently not putting the correct address on their applications. Talk about the heavy hand of injustice.

Reply
3
Amber Hand
3d ago

Kaul is apart of the swamp! He goes after a whistle blower that proved how easy it is to get ballets that aren't yours. Yet refused the bigger fraud that happened in the nursing homes, and the illegal drop boxes!

Reply(1)
4
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Judge: Wisconsin clerks can't fill in missing info on absentee envelopes

MADISON (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Reactions Mixed to New Wisconsin Election Commission Guidance on Voting with Disabilities

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Reactions are rolling in from both sides of the aisle after new guidance from the Wisconsin Election Commission on voting with disabilities. The commission says voters with disabilities can get help from others when mailing or dropping off their ballots. Republican State Representative Ron Tusler says the decision isn’t the right one.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Elections
City
Union Grove, WI
Racine County, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
CBS Detroit

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate Matthew DePerno

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel's office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case.A phone call to DePerno's campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.
MICHIGAN STATE
WISN

Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot

MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Waukesha County judge rules election officials can't fix absentee ballot envelope errors

A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday ruled that election officials cannot fix errors on absentee ballot witness certificates, requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission to tell clerks statewide that its guidance allowing those corrections violates state law. Republicans immediately praised the decision by Judge Michael J. Aprahamian, which came about two...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
voiceofalexandria.com

Results in the five most expensive Democratic Wisconsin House primaries

Democratic primary elections for all 99 districts in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Aug. 9, 2022. Of the 99 districts up for election in 2022, eight had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $408,615. Candidates raised an...
WISCONSIN STATE
tonemadison.com

A Wisconsin politics scandal that is and one that isn’t

Recent news cycles around Tim Michels and Mandela Barnes demonstrate that not all political dirt is created equal. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Evers, Michels tied in polls for governor of Wisconsin

Incumbent Tony Evers (D) and Tim Michels (R) are running in the general election for governor of Wisconsin on Nov. 8. Recent polls have not shown either candidate to have a statistically significant lead. The Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections rate the election as a toss-up.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Local#Hypocrisy#Democrat#Assembly#Wisconsin Myvote#Republican Ag
wearegreenbay.com

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 28 in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha

School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy