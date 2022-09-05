Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years
WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
milwaukeemag.com
Thankfully, Bay View’s Palomino Is Reopening Soon
Since Bay View’s Palomino closed in July, the bar-resto has hosted a rummage sale (of restaurant and kitchen wares) and… kept us all wondering when they’d open those doors again. Well, it’s happening. This Friday the lights will be back on at this popular emporium (2461 S. Superior St.), but things won’t go completely back to normal quite yet.
Cedarburg's 49th annual Wine & Harvest Festival returns on Sept. 17
Festivals of Cedarburg will host its 49th annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg on Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Food hall 'North Avenue Market' to host soft opening on Wednesday
The North Avenue Market, a food hall, will host a soft opening on Wednesday. Officials say the soft opening allows its teams to work out any kinks before its grand opening later this month.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s the full Bay View Bash entertainment lineup, vendor list, and everything else you need to know
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Since this will be the...
shepherdexpress.com
Santino’s Little Italy Will Make You Happy to Dine Out Again
Off the main drag and down a quiet Bay View side street lays a hidden gem of the Milwaukee dining scene. You will be charmed by the ambiance the moment you enter Santino’s Little Italy. From the welcoming hosts at the door, the simple elegance of the decor, the fantastic food, and the delightful Sofia Loren films playing, silently, on screens throughout the restaurant, you’ll begin to feel outside world concerns slip away. Santino’s could set the scene for a romantic evening with your sweetheart, just as easily as it could work for a dinner out with friends or family.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room announces grand opening in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – A snapshot of the new Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room, 120 N. Main Street in the lower level of the Millstream Building in Hartford, WI. Owners Bill and Ane Ohm agreed to a snapshot of the interior and the back patio overlooking the river. The grand opening date has also been determined. The short video has the announcement.
tmj4.com
Kite Festival on Milwaukee’s Lakefront in Veterans park
It's the 43rd Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront! We have Scott Fisher, Owner of Gift of Wings and Jake Peters her to tell us all abut the event. Jake flies Giant Kites and he will be at the Mots Kite Festival working with Yves Laforest from Montreal flying giant kites. One of Jake's kites is a new dragon kite.
tmj4.com
Harvey Moy's Award Winning Restaurant in Menomonee Falls
Elliot Moy is the owner of the restaurant Harvey Moy's. His family owned restaurant is certainly a dining experience you have to try. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu with Tyler Mader this Labor DAy. Their menu is a blend of the finest Szechuan, Hunan, Mongolian and...
tmj4.com
New Milwaukee Themed Music Video
In 2019, Trapper Schoepp published a song with Bob Dylan called “On, Wisconsin” - making him the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with the Nobel Prize Winner. The song led to a #1 trending article in Rolling Stone and 100+ tour dates worldwide. Trapper Schoepp joins...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
spectrumnews1.com
Not par for the course: 23-year-old Tyler Luedtke owns a golf course, farm and holds down full-time job
PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Quick, how many 23-year-olds do you know who own a golf course?. Then in their spare time — somehow, there is some — pick up a camera and do volunteer photography for the local high school?. Yeah, thought so. “I’ve always been someone that’s...
tmj4.com
Deck Projects That Go Wrong
After long periods of time, decks need to be updated and can collapse if they're not kept up to date. Outdoor Living Unlimited is here to help. Eric Brown joins us to explain why it's so important to update your deck and what they do to make sure this doesn't happen after they work on your deck. They provide custom projects that can only be built for you.
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
tmj4.com
Volunteer Opportunities at Wisconsin Humane Society
Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to discuss the volunteer opportunities offered across their entire operations. Stacy Oatman joins us to talk about the current volunteer needs at the Milwaukee campus. How can you get involved in volunteering for WHS? It's as easy as filling out an application on their website at wihumane.org. After review, there is a meet and greet with the Volunteer Coordinator. Then you work together to schedule your shifts.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
whitewaterbanner.com
New Owner for 152-year Whitewater Institution – Winchester True Value
Winchester True Value Hardware is the oldest operating business in Whitewater, WI, serving the community and surrounding area for over 152 years. Forty-six years ago, Steve Johnson began working at Winchester True Value Hardware, while attending the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. Three years after graduating Steve purchased the store and began his dream of running his own hardware store.
WISN
Teen pulls off rare, 'million-to-one' golf feat
KENOSHA, Wis. — Scoring three-under-par on a single hole is one of the rarest feats in the sport. In golf, it's known as an albatross or a double-eagle. But it's what 13-year-old Camille DeLost accomplished recently, with a tournament championship on the line. The St. Joseph's School eighth-grader sank...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
