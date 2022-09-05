ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tmj4.com

Kite Festival on Milwaukee’s Lakefront in Veterans park

It's the 43rd Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int’l Kite Festival at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront! We have Scott Fisher, Owner of Gift of Wings and Jake Peters her to tell us all abut the event. Jake flies Giant Kites and he will be at the Mots Kite Festival working with Yves Laforest from Montreal flying giant kites. One of Jake's kites is a new dragon kite.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

New Milwaukee Themed Music Video

In 2019, Trapper Schoepp published a song with Bob Dylan called “On, Wisconsin” - making him the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with the Nobel Prize Winner. The song led to a #1 trending article in Rolling Stone and 100+ tour dates worldwide. Trapper Schoepp joins...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!

MILWAUKEE — Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Winnie!. Winnie is an 8-month-old lop-mix rabbit staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. Winnie is super soft and sweet. She’s even working on her litter box training. Rabbits are very smart and social and can be trained on quite a few different skills.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents: Titanic The Musical

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse once more September 20 - October 23. Chad Bauman, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Rep, joins us to talk about the upcoming musical.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Deck Projects That Go Wrong

After long periods of time, decks need to be updated and can collapse if they're not kept up to date. Outdoor Living Unlimited is here to help. Eric Brown joins us to explain why it's so important to update your deck and what they do to make sure this doesn't happen after they work on your deck. They provide custom projects that can only be built for you.
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

Volunteer Opportunities at Wisconsin Humane Society

Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to discuss the volunteer opportunities offered across their entire operations. Stacy Oatman joins us to talk about the current volunteer needs at the Milwaukee campus. How can you get involved in volunteering for WHS? It's as easy as filling out an application on their website at wihumane.org. After review, there is a meet and greet with the Volunteer Coordinator. Then you work together to schedule your shifts.
MILWAUKEE, WI

