Make America Great Again was a slogan popularized by the late President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and revived in 2016 by Donald Trump during his presidential bid. The slogan, often written as MAGA , has its share of supporters that critics of that particular segment of America see as detrimental to the country’s greatness.

Make America Great Again is almost universally known as MAGA, and the slogan found itself trending on Monday (September 5) but not in a praising way. Instead, MAGA opponents used the phrase to dunk on MAGA enthusiasts while charging supporters and politicians with upending the tenets of democracy.

This is seemingly in a response to a recent speech made by President Joe Biden in which he was quoted saying, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” adding, “MAGA forces are determined to take the country backwards.”

Biden also issued a tweet over the weekend that angered members and supporters of the Republican Party

It was a fiery, pointed jab at so-called Trumpists, and it is not a secret that the former president has garnered a certain level of notoriety and sway over some Republican voters and members of the Republican Party.

Biden was naturally attacked by conservative pundits and as elections loom, many Democrats are careful not to anger voters on the fence by hopping into a political mud-slinging contest. Biden did clear up what he meant in a presser, stating that he’s only speaking to Trumpists and not all Republican voters with his recent charge.

Make America Great Again as a trending topic has largely been commandeered by critics of Trump and his supporters, with the requisite pushback expected. We have reactions from all sides listed out below.

—

Photo:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

The post Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .