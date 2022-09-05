ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make America Great Again Trends, Twitter Dunks On MAGA Supporters

By D.L. Chandler
 3 days ago

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Make America Great Again was a slogan popularized by the late President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and revived in 2016 by Donald Trump during his presidential bid. The slogan, often written as MAGA , has its share of supporters that critics of that particular segment of America see as detrimental to the country’s greatness.

Make America Great Again is almost universally known as MAGA, and the slogan found itself trending on Monday (September 5) but not in a praising way. Instead, MAGA opponents used the phrase to dunk on MAGA enthusiasts while charging supporters and politicians with upending the tenets of democracy.

This is seemingly in a response to a recent speech made by President Joe Biden in which he was quoted saying, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” adding, “MAGA forces are determined to take the country backwards.”

Biden also issued a tweet over the weekend that angered members and supporters of the Republican Party

It was a fiery, pointed jab at so-called Trumpists, and it is not a secret that the former president has garnered a certain level of notoriety and sway over some Republican voters and members of the Republican Party.

Biden was naturally attacked by conservative pundits and as elections loom, many Democrats are careful not to anger voters on the fence by hopping into a political mud-slinging contest. Biden did clear up what he meant in a presser, stating that he’s only speaking to Trumpists and not all Republican voters with his recent charge.

Make America Great Again as a trending topic has largely been commandeered by critics of Trump and his supporters, with the requisite pushback expected. We have reactions from all sides listed out below.

Don Stierman
3d ago

I watched January 6 live, from Trump’s speech to the end of hostilities. MAGA people do not respect law, law enforcement or the Constitution

AMG Guy
3d ago

Well, if you don't like being labeled "Extreme" then don't Attack America, don't Kill law enforcement at the Capitol, dont cause $40 Million in damage, don't build a Gallow & Noose andctry to Lynch VP Mike Pence, and don't try to interfere with Congresses counting of Electors.

Donna Sullivan
3d ago

We knew from the start that MAGA was a lie..the first of many...Trump was always about Trump..he is the ultimate Rino..Biden was right when speaking of Trump and his far right supporters of Domestic terrorism.

