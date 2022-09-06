ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns

By Marissa Armas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1frH_0hipHn7L00

ACLU report: Colorado communities face several societal concerns 02:16

Colorado communities are facing numerous societal concerns, according to a new report released by the ACLU of Colorado.

"We cannot ignore it, and we have to begin to address this now," said Deborah Richardson, the executive director the ACLU of Colorado. "The issues that were identified in this report — it's not happening somewhere else. We're looking at this as a reality for Colorado, no matter which part of the state it is."

The report lists the top concerns affecting families in the state. Among many, some of the biggest issues listed were encounters with police and immigration and customs enforcement (ICE), discrimination toward LGBTQ+ youth and affordable housing.

"Everywhere we went, we heard stories from, let's say, from Durango and where we had students in Fort Collins, who were going to class every day, but they had to camp out because there was no affordable housing," Richardson said.

When it comes to interactions with law enforcement, the report found that there were blurred lines between police and ICE.

"They were really concerned and in a state of fear about going out," Richardson said. "Thinking that , 'I could be stopped for a broken taillight. Next thing I know, ICE is picking me up.'"

The pandemic worsened these issues for Black, Indigenous, people of color and low income communities.

"We're really just at the tail of where we are in terms of the pandemic and becoming a health issue, but we have not caught up in terms of ending the racial discrimination and the psychological terror of people going through that pandemic," she said.

Richardson said, now, it's time to begin focusing on solutions to these issues, and that begins with the people.

"It's going to take all of us," Richardson said. "It's going to take policy, in some cases litigation, but it starts with public will."

The ACLU is using this report  to determine its three-year plan to decide what to focus on over the next years. For more information on the report you can visit the ACLU Colorado website .

Comments / 31

Les Porter
3d ago

The ACLU is one of the most corrupt organizations in the country. Supported by left wing extremists to corrupt the legal system and destroy the rule of law. George Soros is one of their largest contributors. That should tell you all you need to know about the ACLU!

Reply(1)
17
Karen Girard-Trudeau
3d ago

I see hiring sign everywhere I go. So what is the problem with not being able to afford certain things. Maybe blame the current political leadership on the problem of things being unaffordable!

Reply(2)
16
Arthur St John
3d ago

if you are not in the country ILLEGALLY you have no problem with ICE. if local law enforcement is supporting federal law enforcement that is a good thing.as for housing did the students consider the forms?

Reply(1)
15
Related
CBS Denver

8 CO district attorneys release years of data in push for judicial transparency

In what is being described as the nation's largest prosecutor transparency program, eight Colorado district attorneys have agreed to release significant amounts of data that could help their respective communities better understand how their judicial system reflects their communities. Thanks to a grant from Microsoft the "Prosecutor Performer Indicator," or PPI, launched for eight of Colorado's 22 district attorneys' offices on Thursday. The PPI not only collected and categorized data from the eight participating offices, but also helped expose where the judicial system is succeeding and failing when it comes to disproportionalities and more."District Attorney's offices have not historically not...
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado is dismissed by court

A Denver district judge on Wednesday dismissed an Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado’s State Board of Education that attempted to stop the state’s orders to reorganize the district.The ruling states that school districts don’t have the right to request a judicial review of State Board of Education action under the state’s accountability act and acknowledges that school districts don’t have absolute authority under the state constitution. “Adams 14 maintains that it cannot...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law

DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Durango, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed

The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Efforts underway to increase Latino voter participation in 8th Congressional District

Colorado's 8th Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts for a U.S. House seat. The Latino Coalition of Weld County is calling on community members to help get more neighbors to the polls in November. The Latino Coalition of Weld County met with volunteers in Greeley for a session on voter registration training. The hope is to increase turnout in the district's Latino community with a Voter Registration Drive. "We want to make sure that people are registered to vote and that we get it to the Secretary of State safely and timely. There's going...
WELD COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Affordable Housing#Racism
KKTV

Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - Tina Peters entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday tied to an alleged election system breach. Peters, the clerk and recorder for Mesa County, faces 10 criminal charges, including seven felony charges. Some of the charges include attempting to influence a public servant, identity theft, and criminal impersonation. The three misdemeanor charges include first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with requirements set in place by the Colorado Secretary of State.
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Joe O’Dea is no man of the West

Editor: Joe O’Dea, a candidate for US Senate here in Colorado portrays himself as a ‘Man of the West,’ in his TV ads, galloping across the plains and through an arena on a horse. But ANY ‘Man of the West’ would know how to put down a hat after removing his headcover. Sorry, Joe, you are no “Man of the West.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
ACLU
coloradosun.com

Do Colorado “factory farms” need tighter regulation?

Colorado may not have the reputation of some states for hosting massive “factory farms,” the way Iowa and North Carolina are associated with hogs, or Wisconsin is seen as a dairy assembly line. But “concentrated animal feeding operations,” an industry-preferred term, do dot the Rocky Mountain landscape, from...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
K99

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
60K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy