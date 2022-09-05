Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?Brenna TempleArizona State
Related
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
How Arizona's water situation could affect its housing growth
Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), tells Axios that the state has enough water to meet its housing growth, though "it's probably not obvious." Yes, but: That doesn't mean homebuilding in the Valley won't face new restrictions in the near future. The big picture: The most...
fabulousarizona.com
New at Desert Ridge Marketplace
Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pictured: 'Gifted' doctor and 'loving father', 32, who died after group of six hikers ran out of water and got lost in triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A doctor has died after running out of water and getting lost while hiking in Arizona with five others under three-digit heat. Authorities confirmed that 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion died while hiking near Cave Creek on Monday afternoon. Five people were evacuated after Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies received a call...
Could Arizona's sweltering heat become the new real estate killer?
As the world warms and climate change becomes more of a reality, its effects will inevitably be felt in all aspects of life - including real estate. In Arizona, where summers are already hot and dry, the impact of climate change is already wreaking havoc on the state's water supply.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
AZFamily
Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Neighbors score Upper Canyon win for Chandler Boulevard
Residents of three far-west Ahwatukee communities scored a victory last week as the developers of the massive Upper Canyon subdivision dropped their efforts to avoid widening South Chandler Boulevard to five lanes. The surprise announcement at the Phoenix Planning Commission’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting means homeowners in Calabria, Promontory and...
Hiker dead, 5 others rescued after group ran out of water, got lost amid triple-digit temperatures in Arizona
A hiker died Monday and five others were rescued after the group ran out of water and got lost on trails amid scorching triple-digit temperatures in Arizona. Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday at 1:25 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain, about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
AZFamily
Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande. Neighbors stopped by the home where the 4 people were killed near Casa Grande, leaving candles, balloons and stuffed animals. Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Court documents show...
Comments / 0