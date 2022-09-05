Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player
Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban to address ‘horns down’ penalty with team after tip from the media
Despite a few clashes on occasion, Nick Saban gained a helpful tip from the media during his Wednesday press conference that may have potentially saved Alabama a 15-yard penalty. During his conference, Saban was asked by a member of the local media if he had addressed the “horns down” hand...
Saban Asked Whether He’s Addressed ‘Horns Down’ for Texas Game
Nick Saban didn’t seem too concerned with his team earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Texas
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of Alabama football’s matchup against Texas. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
The Crimson Tide's "Million Dollar Band" won't be making the trip to Texas with the team due to a controversial seating proposal, reports say.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s experience with hostile environments in 2021 has it set for Texas
Isolation became a reality for the world in 2020 with the Coronavirus pandemic. We were relegated to wearing masks, keeping a six-foot distance, and not being allowed to socialize with others in large masses. It almost hurt the college football season, but the sport survived despite no true road games....
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game
For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
tdalabamamag.com
Photo Gallery from Alabama football Tuesday practice ahead of Texas
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday ahead of its game against the Texas Longhorn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama athletics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas
Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Alabama Football: No depth chart update but other Crimson Tide news
Which Alabama football players will start where against Texas will not be known until they take the field Saturday morning. That is the world of Alabama Crimson Tide depth charts as explained by Saban Saturday night – as in, he may never publish another one. Not knowing all the...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick and Terry Saban-backed hotel set to open in Tuscaloosa
The Alamite, an upscale hotel backed by Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry, is set to open next week in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “Terry and I are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite,” said Nick Saban. “Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa.”
tdalabamamag.com
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
Alabama men’s basketball opens SEC play on the road, releases 2022-23 conference schedule
Alabama men’s basketball will open conference play with both Mississippi schools. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are set to play in Starkville against the Bulldogs on Dec. 28. Wednesday morning brought the release of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedules. The Tide’s non-conference games have yet to be announced....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas
After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas
After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
Comments / 0