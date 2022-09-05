ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
AthlonSports.com

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Has A Message For Longhorns Fans Ahead Of Saturday's Alabama Game

For Texas to have a chance against No. 1 Alabama this Saturday afternoon, Longhorns fans must create a raucous environment. Steve Sarkisian is counting on it. Sarkisian has a message for Texas football fans ahead of Saturday's marquee showdown. In short, he needs Longhorns fans to be loud and crazy to hopefully give UT an edge against the top team in the country.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

Nick Saban Outlines Challenges Facing Alabama In Texas

Alabama Coach Nick Saban doesn’t always have an opening statement when he meets with reporters following Wednesday practices, preferring just to take questions. But this Wednesday he did, pulling out a saying he attributed to former Crimson Tide Coach Paul Bryant. “You never know what a horse can pull...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup

Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick and Terry Saban-backed hotel set to open in Tuscaloosa

The Alamite, an upscale hotel backed by Alabama football coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry, is set to open next week in downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama. “Terry and I are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite,” said Nick Saban. “Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas

After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
easttexasradio.com

Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas

After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy