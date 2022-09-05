Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Clinch Playoff Berth, Match Franchise Record for Wins in Single-Season
Columbia, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs clinched a playoff berth and tied the franchise record for wins in a season with an extra-inning 11-7 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday night at Segra Park. The RiverDogs could not close out the game despite carrying leads into the bottom of the ninth and tenth innings. In the top of the 11th, they pulled ahead with three home runs and Roel Garcia closed out the win with a scoreless bottom half to set off a celebration near the mound.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Squash Fireflies, Move Within One Win of Playoffs
Columbia, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs saved one of their best offensive performances of the season for when it mattered most, crushing the Columbia Fireflies 15-3 in the first game of the final series of the regular season at Segra Park on Tuesday. The 15 runs were a season-high and came on the strength of 14 hits, eight of which went for extra-bases. The RiverDogs need one more win to clinch a postseason berth.
holycitysinner.com
RiverDogs Unveil Ticket Offer and Promotions for Playoff Opener
The Charleston RiverDogs secured their position in the 2022 Carolina League playoffs with a dramatic win on Wednesday night over the Columbia Fireflies. As a result, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park will be the site of the playoff opener against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:05 pm. On Thursday, the RiverDogs announced a special ticket offer and more details about the game.
WMBF
New changes for Dillon County school football games
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The first home football game of the Latta schools came with a set of new rules. The stands were filled, not just to cheer on the team, but also because it is a requirement. Latta students aren’t allowed to mingle in crowds. The Latta School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Dining With Dockery: Kicking off football season with Dagwood’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Football season is here and we had to head to one of Andrew’s favorite places for the tailgating scene! Dagwood’s has been on the show multiple times and we wanted to showcase some of the menu items you may have not seen as we get ready to stuff our faces every Saturday & Sunday for football.
holycitysinner.com
SportsBook of Charleston Offer Vegas Style Experience
Nexton & Tanger Locations Appropriately Billed as Ultimate Sports Bars. Mirrored after their original location at 4950 Centre Pointe Drive behind Tanger Outlets in North Charleston, the Sportsbook in Nexton reflects their websites standard ‘a Vegas-style viewing experience with top-quality food & drinks’. Simply stated Sportsbook offer exceptional edibles alongside adult beverages at a fair price. Want to wine & dine a client at lunch, enjoy happy hour after work, watch the big game with your buddies, Sportsbook provides an affable environment.
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
RELATED PEOPLE
holycitysinner.com
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend
We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. It’s time to start getting back out there and enjoy the weekend and all the nightlife the Holy City has to offer.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
The Post and Courier
OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open an outpost about 70 miles down the coast at 644 Coleman Blvd. It's taking the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
Mustang Week announces return for 2023 after saying 2022 was final event
Mustang Week will be returning in 2023.
myhorrynews.com
5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall
Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
Comments / 0