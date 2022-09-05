Tilda Swinton has arrived at the Venice Film Festival, meaning the 79th edition’s already excellent red carpet just got even better. The 61-year-old actor turned up to Tuesday’s photo call and premiere of The Eternal Daughter, her latest film with life-long friend Joanna Hogg, looking like a canary with bold yellow streaks in her signature bleached hair. It may seem like a whimsical choice, but at a press conference, Swinton made sure to stress that it has a special meaning: “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” she said, expressing her support for the country amid its months-long war with Ukraine. (She isn’t alone in showing solidarity: The festival, which enlisted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to kick things off, has organized a “Ukrainian Day” for later this week.)

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO