Iowa State

104.5 KDAT

Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies

Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes

The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court

Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes

Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hot 104.7

This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State

Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
KCCI.com

Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
KCRG.com

Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans

City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
KCRG.com

Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group

A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
KCCI.com

Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
Hot 104.7

Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota

Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
