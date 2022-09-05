Read full article on original website
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Storm Lake PD: $14,000 of stolen tools found in Siouxland home; Man arrested
A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.
Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes
The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
Cherokee County, Iowa family receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award from Ag. Secretary
CHEROKEE, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Cherokee County for a special visit Tuesday. The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award was given to Cronin Famers. The multi-generation family farm grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200-head cattle feedlot, along with farm management and 15 trucks to haul feed.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
Iowa now allows 'construction manager at risk' delivery method for Iowa public projects
Editor's note: The following is a column written by Jodie McDougal, a construction and real estate attorney and shareholder at the Fredrickson & Byron, PC, about Iowa's construction manager at risk project delivery method for public projects. Construction law is not an area with large or frequent changes, but apparently...
Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group
A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
Bird Flu Outbreak Forces Egg Farm To Euthanize 3 Million Chickens
An egg farm in Ohio was forced to euthanize its entire flock due to an outbreak of bird flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture said it received two reports of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The first group of infections was detected in a backyard flock in...
Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota have some dangerous roadways. Some are more deadly than others. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was based on automobile and pedestrian accidents in each state.
Over 90 Percent Of Iowa’s Corn And Soybean Crops Are Rated Fair Or Better
Northwest Iowa — According to the latest crop report, over 90 percent of the state’s corn and soybean crops are rated fair or better. The USDA’s Melissa Bond tells us that while most of the state remained dry, it has at least meant that farmers could do outside work this past week.
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
