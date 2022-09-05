Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
Election sign vandalism and theft already a problem
You have over two months before the fall general election in November, but local law enforcement is already seeing the impact of the season’s tension. Signs representing both political viewpoints have been vandalized in Door and Kewaunee counties just weeks after the partisan primary decided the fall election’s final candidates. In Kewaunee County, Sheriff’s deputies have had to investigate several reports of stolen election signs in addition to vandalism of a pro-life billboard. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says it is a reflection of what is being seen in a society where everything now is “I’m right, and you’re wrong.”
WBAY Green Bay
Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
whby.com
Menasha Police forming security video registry
MENASHA, Wis–The Menasha Police Department is asking residents to register their security camera systems with them. The department wants to compile a confidential list of people with camera systems that could be accessed to help in future investigations. Currently, officers have to go door to door following an incident...
seehafernews.com
Chilton Police Call on the “FB Force” to Help Identify a Shoplifting Suspect
The Chilton Police Department is calling on what they are calling the “FB Force” to help them identify a suspect in a retail theft complaint. In a post on the Department Facebook page, they posted three pictures of the white female, who was wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with white lettering on the chest and left sleeve, and a grey or light brown hat.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay attorney charged with assaulting sheriff's deputy
(WLUK) – A defense attorney is charged with assaulting a sheriff’s deputy after a comedy concert in Ashwaubenon. Mark Howe had a balance of initial appearance Wednesday before a Kewaunee County judge in connection with the June 16 incident. He returns to court Oct. 24. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled on the count of resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
seehafernews.com
A Lane Closure in Manitowoc To Impact Thursday Morning Traffic
The City of Manitowoc informs motorists that Washington Street between South 24th and 25th Street is scheduled to have lane closures beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday morning. For the replacement of lead water service pipes. Outer lanes in both directions will be closed to traffic and all traffic required...
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin officers warn of vehicle entries, report one stolen
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Two police departments in northeast Wisconsin are warning residents to watch out for vehicle break-ins as several happen within a short period of time. According to the Plymouth Police Department in Sheboygan County, officers are investigating ‘vehicle entries’ that started at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 6, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, September 6, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
Operation Deer Watch Is Underway
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near...
Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate
Wisconsin sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail on Labor Day, according to a release.
Door County Pulse
Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Garage Structure
A row of detached garages located behind the Alabama Place Apartments at 919 Alabama Place sustained significant damage Aug. 31. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 4 pm. A cloud of smoke produced by the blaze could be seen billowing from the site through...
wearegreenbay.com
Escaped Brown County inmate captured, incident under investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The escaped Brown County Jail inmate who broke out on Labor Day was arrested Tuesday evening. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Dietrich was taken into custody on September 6 around 11:45 p.m. Officials said that Dietrich was not cooperative and a K9 was used to help apprehend him.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
wearegreenbay.com
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
whby.com
2 men found dead in Appleton home
APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a home in the 900 block of N. Richmond Street. The bodies were discovered Monday morning. The men have not been identified, and a cause of death has not been released. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
wearegreenbay.com
Schneider National introduces all-electric semi-truck at Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider National introduced its new, all-electric semi-truck at its headquarters in the City of Green Bay. After years in the making, the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck is the company’s first-of-its-kind electric vehicle. This is a step toward the company’s goal of reducing...
Over $23,000 worth of drugs seized in Pulaski
Over $23,000 worth of drugs were seized in Pulaski by the Brown County Drug Task Force. Three suspects are in custody in relation to the bust.
