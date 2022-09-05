ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

KISS 106

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Spay and neuter mobile clinic for cats coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For people trying to find a place to spay and neuter some cats, a mobile clinic will be in Evansville on September 17 and 18. The Warrick Humane Society says Public Vet is coming to Evansville September 17 and 18. Officials note that appointments for September 18 are not filling up, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

City of Rockport holding cruise-in event on Saturday

City officials in Rockport, Indiana, are inviting the public to a cruise-in event that's happening this weekend. The City of Rockport Cruise-In is happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to all the cars, the city says the event will include live music and...
ROCKPORT, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County

A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana. Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video. We're...
PRINCETON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – September 7, 2022

Cristofer N. Mendez to Ashley Carol Moriarty, both of Dubois. Nicolas Amador-Rios of Jasper to Sonia Maricela Orellana De Ramos of Huntingburg. Kellie Gehlhausen to Jace Merkel, both of Huntingburg. Ali Michelle Shaw to Luke Robert Kerstiens, both of Celestine.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Paving project to close Hillsdale Road in Vanderburgh County

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has announced a paving project that will impact drivers on September 7 and 8. According to the department, Hillsdale Road will be closed September 7 and September 8, 2022, between Highway 41 and Old State Road for paving. Hillsdale Road will be closed to all...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police Department holds community meet-and-greet at USI

The Evansville Police Department held a community meet-and-greet event on Wednesday morning. Community members were invited to learn more about becoming an officer, what the hiring process is like, the pros and cons of the job, and more. EPD says its Mounted Unit was also on-hand at the event, allowing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting

A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
SANDBORN, IN
freedom929.com

ONE DAY ONLY PICK UP

(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the one-day-only pickup date for those CRMH Auxiliary pre-ordered Fall Mums. That’s at the Olney City Park Community Building from 9:00 to 6:00. the CRMH Auxiliary wants to thank everyone for their support is this fundraising effort.
OLNEY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. Arrest Report

Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
LINTON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022

Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

