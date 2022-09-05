Read full article on original website
Related
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
Spay and neuter mobile clinic for cats coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For people trying to find a place to spay and neuter some cats, a mobile clinic will be in Evansville on September 17 and 18. The Warrick Humane Society says Public Vet is coming to Evansville September 17 and 18. Officials note that appointments for September 18 are not filling up, […]
Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
wevv.com
City of Rockport holding cruise-in event on Saturday
City officials in Rockport, Indiana, are inviting the public to a cruise-in event that's happening this weekend. The City of Rockport Cruise-In is happening on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to all the cars, the city says the event will include live music and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Local United Way to celebrate 100 years of service with a special day of caring
The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has a celebration coming up that is 100 years in the making. The organization will celebrate its centennial birthday during an upcoming "Day Of Caring." The event happens Friday, September 16. According to organizers, Day of Caring is the largest one-day volunteer event in...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
WTHI
Officials identify the man who died in Labor Day drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Conservation officers released the name of a man who died at Sullivan Park and Lake on Labor Day. Police say 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba had gone underwater and did not resurface. Divers used sonar equipment and found his body. Ziba was from Paxton in Sullivan County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wevv.com
Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County
A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana. Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video. We're...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – September 7, 2022
Cristofer N. Mendez to Ashley Carol Moriarty, both of Dubois. Nicolas Amador-Rios of Jasper to Sonia Maricela Orellana De Ramos of Huntingburg. Kellie Gehlhausen to Jace Merkel, both of Huntingburg. Ali Michelle Shaw to Luke Robert Kerstiens, both of Celestine.
wevv.com
Paving project to close Hillsdale Road in Vanderburgh County
The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has announced a paving project that will impact drivers on September 7 and 8. According to the department, Hillsdale Road will be closed September 7 and September 8, 2022, between Highway 41 and Old State Road for paving. Hillsdale Road will be closed to all...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department holds community meet-and-greet at USI
The Evansville Police Department held a community meet-and-greet event on Wednesday morning. Community members were invited to learn more about becoming an officer, what the hiring process is like, the pros and cons of the job, and more. EPD says its Mounted Unit was also on-hand at the event, allowing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vincennespbs.org
Sandborn resident arrested for Child Molesting
A Knox County man is charged with Child Molesting. 33-year-old James Harroll of Sandborn was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday. He was booked into the jail at 2:05-pm. Bond was set at $15,000. No other information about the alleged crime was released.
freedom929.com
ONE DAY ONLY PICK UP
(OLNEY) A reminder that tomorrow is the one-day-only pickup date for those CRMH Auxiliary pre-ordered Fall Mums. That’s at the Olney City Park Community Building from 9:00 to 6:00. the CRMH Auxiliary wants to thank everyone for their support is this fundraising effort.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess Co. Arrest Report
Robert Peters, 50, of Linton, was arrested by the Daviess Co. Sheriffs Department on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule II Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Current Jail Population: 155.
wevv.com
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
104.1 WIKY
Woman Facing Charges For Driving Into Support Beam At Dollar Tree
A Newburgh Woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue on Monday. 27 year old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Pills were found in a cup holder...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – September 7, 2022
Failure to Stop at Train Signal: James E. Holman, $141. Speeding: Emma E. Wininger; Madonna S. Mathies; George D. Bryant; Sterling J. Kiefer; David W. Whippo; Dylan A. Ring; Jeremy S. Blake; Christian M. Williams; Carol J. Breitweiser; Thomas A. Verkamp, $141. Driving While Suspended: Douglas K. McWilliams; Ciara B....
WTHI
DNR launches investigation after drowning in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a death in Sullivan County. This is after a man drowned at Sullivan Park and Lake. Divers were called to the beach area shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon. Officials say a swimmer went underwater but failed to return to the...
Comments / 1