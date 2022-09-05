Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Rewind: Nick Saban said he was never interested in Texas job
Alabama head coach Nick Saban participated in his second weekly radio show of the 2022 season on Thursday evening at Baumhower’s Victory Grille. Below are some of the most noteworthy things Saban said ahead of the Crimson Tide’s road game against Texas. SABAN NEVER TALKED TO TEXAS. Saturday...
Georgia vs Samford: How to watch, listen, stream the game
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Samford in Athens in the 2022 season home opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the non-conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.
247Sports
Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game
Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
Georgia football strength staff celebrates first home game of the 2022 season
With Georgia set to play in its 2022 season home opener against Samford, the strength and conditioning coaches at Georgia are back for their weekly video series entitled "#throwdownthursday," in which the staff performs an exercise or workout that pushes them. This time, Bulldogs' strength staff members Scott Sinclai, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Texas game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s practice. Below is everything he said as the Crimson Tide prepares for the Texas Longhorns. “Coach Bryant had an old saying: You never know what a horse can pull until you give them a heavy...
How to watch, listen, preview Texas vs. Alabama
One of the most anticipated non-conference games of the 2022 college football season will kickoff in Austin, Texas Saturday morning when the Longhorns host the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide at home for a marquee Week 2 match up. Before Texas and Alabama take the field inside Darrell K Royal...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0