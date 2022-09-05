ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Texas football: Austin weatherman, Texas A&M grad trolls Longhorns with 'flash flood warning' for Alabama game

Alabama and Texas football clash at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday in a game featuring two of the sports biggest brands, though the contest could be lopsided. The No. 1 Crimson Tide sit as multiple-touchdown favorites against Longhorns, with Texas trying to turn things around in Year 2 under coach Steve Sarkisian after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
247Sports

How to watch, listen, preview Texas vs. Alabama

One of the most anticipated non-conference games of the 2022 college football season will kickoff in Austin, Texas Saturday morning when the Longhorns host the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide at home for a marquee Week 2 match up. Before Texas and Alabama take the field inside Darrell K Royal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

