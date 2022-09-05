ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

By Leah Williams
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson.

The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church.

Organizers say the logistics behind the two giveaways were figured out in just two days.

FEMA administrator tours Jackson’s water treatment plant

“It’s important just to show presence and to show that we’re a caring community. That we’re all trying to address the situation the best we can for those of us who have time and ability to help out, to help out in any way that you can,” said Rabbi Joseph Rosen, a Jackson neighbor.

“We specialize in affordable housing. We have four communities here already in Jackson, with four more coming our way hopefully in the next few months. We felt that we had to answer this calling, being that we already are so heavily involved in the community here. We wanted to give back to our residents in the Greater City of Jackson,” said NB Affordable Group Director of Operations Isaac Hurwitz.

Organizers with the NB Affordable Housing Disaster Relief partnered with eight local organizations, including the Mississippi State Medical Association, the Cochran Firm and the Tamar Counseling Group.

