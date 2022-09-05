Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandatesNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hotClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing projectHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Paw patrol: Mesa Middle School adds Castle Rock’s second officer-therapy dog teamHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock approves incentives to bring Costco to townMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Related
Colorado brings back 10 community vaccination sites for new booster
With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado is reviving nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope.
coloradosun.com
Denver business leaders want immediate answers to homelessness as downtown struggles to rebound
Denver needs at least 30,000 affordable apartments to solve the homelessness crisis, eliminate tent encampments and restore the atmosphere that defined downtown. If everything goes as planned in the next five years, the city will add 5,000 to 6,000 units. The huge gap was a key point as Denver business...
denverite.com
A Quality Inn shelter is booting out homeless residents. Now, they are meeting Wednesday night to brainstorm where to live safely
Last Friday, a group of unhoused Denver residents, at high risk of dying from COVID-19, stood outside their temporary home at a Quality Inn on Zuni Street wondering where they would live in a couple of weeks. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which had contracted with the City of...
Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project
Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen nearly drowns at Water World amusement park in Colorado
A 14-year-old boy was taken to Children’s Hospital in Aurora on Saturday after nearly drowning at the Water Amusement Park in Denver, according to officials from the Federal Heights Fire Department. Crews from the fire department were dispatched to the park at about 3 PM after receiving reports of...
Denver school board VP ticketed for speeding in a school zone
Vice President of the Denver School Board, Auon'tai Anderson, received a ticket for speeding in a school zone near Montbello High School.
No one inside as fire crews fight Westminster house fire
Firefighters rushed to a burning home in Westminster on Wednesday morning. Crews were able to get the fire burning on 99th Place west of Lowell Boulevard under control fairly quickly. No one was home at the time of the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.
No clear sign of crime after Arvada shelter in place
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place order that was issued on Wednesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom charged in baby’s fentanyl-related death
District Attorney Beth McCann filed charges against a mother whose baby died late last year and a toxicology report showed fentanyl was in the infant's system.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location.
Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed
The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...
2 boys hurt in shooting on Colfax in Denver
The Denver Police Department said two boys were injured in a shooting near Colfax Avenue and taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
denverite.com
A Capitol Hill church wants to become a developer — and build homes on its parking lot
The lots next to the historic First Baptist Church of Denver have served many functions. For years, apartment buildings stood there. Then in the early ’60s, the church tore down the apartments to make way for parking. In 2020, the parking lot served as the pilot Safe Outdoors Site, sanctioned camping spots for unhoused residents.
Student falls from second story John F. Kennedy High window
Denver Public Schools is launching an investigation into why a student fell from a second story window at John F. Kennedy High School on Monday, August 29th. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district is investigating what led to the fall but can confirm that he did not jump.
Arson suspected in fire at home near Sloan’s Lake Park
The Denver Fire Department battled a house fire early Wednesday morning near Sloan's Lake Park.
Multiple people injured in Centennial rollover
South Metro Fire Rescue is responding to a single-vehicle rollover with multiple people injured, including juveniles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist killed after striking pole in Loveland
Loveland police said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after crashing into a pole.
8-year-old missing in Arapahoe County found
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old who was missing for nearly two hours has been found.
16-year-old shot inside car in Aurora
The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
Downtown Castle Rock restaurant closes, blames pandemic mandates
Outside of the former downtown Castle Rock restaurant Siena at the Courtyard.Siena at the Courtyard. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Pandemic mandates hit local businesses hard, many were lucky to survive, but some never managed a comeback and closed permanently.
Comments / 0