Heather Willard

Castle Rock church proposes affordable, temporary housing project

Graphic of The Rock’s property depicting where development would occur.(Town of Castle Rock) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 7, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) A project proposal to create 200 affordable housing units for low-income families and 10 emergency housing units for unhoused individuals was presented to the Castle Rock Town Council on Sept. 6.
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. The Regis campus was on lockdown as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Students and staff are being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location. 
CBS Denver

Adams 14 Schools lawsuit against CO Board of Ed. dismissed

The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...
CBS Denver

Student falls from second story John F. Kennedy High window

Denver Public Schools is launching an investigation into why a student fell from a second story window at John F. Kennedy High School on Monday, August 29th. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district is investigating what led to the fall but can confirm that he did not jump. 
