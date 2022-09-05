The Adams County 14 School District's lawsuit against Colorado's State Board of Education was dismissed Wednesday due to lack of jurisdiction. This means the process of reorganizing the district will move forward, which could take up to a year to complete.The court's decision comes after the state board voted to reorganize Adams 14 in May due to several years of poor student performance. Adams 14 responded by filing suit against the state, asking a judge to review the state's decision and issue a stay on the order until the judicial review was complete. A Denver judge wrote in Wednesday's order the...

