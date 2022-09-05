Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Me Time
Some movies make a person laugh, others cry, and then some try to make people do both simultaneously or at different moments. Me Time is one of those movies that many people will simply laugh at while not worrying too much about the emotional side of things. On the one hand, it is fun to identify as a stay-at-home father and watch Kevin Hart try to handle the chaos of running a home and taking care of his kids. On the other, a few moments make it appear less than appealing since Hollywood loves to exaggerate and build things up in ways that might make them funnier and far more dramatic. But hey, it makes for an amusing movie since there is plenty of laughter to be had, even if it’s a little cringe-worthy and not always the type of material that makes a lot of sense. However, that makes this movie a little more entertaining since life is sometimes a bit chaotic.
Movie Review: The Lost City
Movies like this are kind of fun, especially from the standpoint of being a writer, since it’s amusing to see Hollywood get some things right and exaggerate other elements that simply don’t happen that often. The Lost City is a good example of how things can get blown way out of proportion since the idea that an author is going to seek to get things right through historical research is accurate, but think that many of them are going to be onsite, or will be abducted by an eccentric billionaire is kind of a stretch, hence the amusement and the need to think that it’s a little out there. But it does make for an interesting story, which is kind of the point since the point of a good story is to go above and beyond the norm sometimes to get the attention of the audience. This movie focuses on Dr. Loretta Sage, the loss that has turned her into a recluse, and the opportunities waiting to bring her out of her shell.
Let’s Talk About ‘Smile’
An initial look at this trailer immediately makes one think of Truth or Dare, especially when the wide, maniacal smile comes out for the first time. But there does appear to be something else going on with this movie, and it might involve something similar to the evil spirit in Truth or Dare, but different enough that it doesn’t require a game to play. Instead, this entity appears to pass itself along from person to person for some unknown reason, and the moment the smile appears, it sounds like the individual has a week before they end up dead in some strange, gruesome manner. This kind of horror movie has been seen before, but trying to figure out how this is going to be different is going to be interesting. Getting to the bottom of this movie shouldn’t be too hard, but appearances can be deceiving. It does sound as though the main character is going to have a troubled past, which would be another trope that will be extremely familiar. But maybe, just maybe, this movie will find a way to be different.
Movie Review: Monsters
It feels sketchy to think that a lot of the locations in this movie were used without permission, but if there were any serious legal troubles making Monster, it hasn’t hit the news in a big way. But the story in this movie is kind of simple since it involves two primary characters that are attempting to get out of Mexico and make their way through what has essentially been deemed a dangerous zone thanks to the emergence of alien life that was brought to earth after latching onto a NASA space probe that was searching for extraterrestrial life. The octopus-like creatures that came to earth appear to be quite violent in the few encounters that are seen throughout the movie, and more than a bit of power as well since bullets don’t appear to have a huge effect on them, and simply being around the creatures prompts the need for gas masks. Apart from that, this movie is a mix of found footage and the type of filming that indicates the rather low budget that it was working with. It did become a success on paper, but in terms of its renown, it’s fair to say that it didn’t end up going that far.
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
