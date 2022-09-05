Read full article on original website
3d ago
Triple Dip La Nina is "very rare" because you just made it up. Do you feel significant now? What's next.....a "Bomb Cyclone"?
Ernie McCracken
3d ago
so after all that, the prediction is that it could go either way? NO WAY! 🤣🤣
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
The Verge
Get ready for a rare ‘triple-dip’ La Niña
We’re about to see the first “triple-dip” La Niña of the century, spanning three consecutive Northern hemisphere winters, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts. The organization issued a forecast today warning of the unusual turn of events: the current La Niña, a weather pattern that can drive severe weather, will likely persist over the next six months into 2023.
La Nina: Rare ‘triple-dip’ likely for first time this century, bringing greater global drought risk
The ongoing La Niña climate pattern is likely to continue for the third, consecutive winter - creating a rare “triple-dip” event, the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Wednesday.It would mean only the third triple La Niña event since 1950, and the first this century.La Niña is a shift in the Earth’s climate that occurs every few years, driven by cooler waters in the eastern-central Pacific. In contrast, warmer waters in that region create its counterpart, El Niño.A longer La Niña could exacerbate disasters linked to the climate crisis like the ongoing severe droughts in the US...
The Weather Channel
A Rare Atlantic Hurricane Season August Shutout Is Possible
August is one of the core months of Atlantic hurricane season. But we haven't had a tropical storm anywhere in the Atlantic Basin since early July. Only once since 1966 has August failed to deliver at least one named tropical storm. But many quiet-start seasons have ended up busy, with...
UN weather agency predicts rare "triple-dip" La Niña in 2022 — the first time this century
The U.N. weather agency is predicting that the phenomenon known as La Niña is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious "triple dip" — the first this century — marked by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Minnesotans capture stunning shots of northern lights Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota was graced with a great view of the northern lights on Saturday, and plenty of Minnesotans got out their cameras to take a snapshot.WCCO has collected some of our viewers' best photos in the gallery below.WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday there will be another chance to see the aurora in the green shaded area in the picture below. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that conditions are not forecast to be quite as good as Saturday night, so the show may not be as intense or visible. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible.
The Weather Channel
Fall Temperature Outlook: Warmer Than Average In West, Northern Tier
Warmer-than-average temperatures are expected to prevail across much of the Lower 48 this fall. Parts of the West and Midwest will likely experience the most anomalously warm temperatures. Near-average or slightly cooler conditions are most likely in portions of the South. It may not feel much like fall this year...
The Weather Channel
September Temperature Outlook: Lingering Heat Possible In Parts Of Western, Northern U.S.
Temperatures are forecast to be most above average in parts of the western and northern U.S. Most areas in the East are expected to see temperatures close to the month's average. September typically brings to mind thoughts of cooler temperatures as fall starts to set in, but for portions of...
Some states in the "Lower 48" may see the Northern Lights, tonight!
Maybe you can if you're in the right state this weekend with the right sky!. Tonight, after about 9 p.m., if you're in one of "THE" states, go outside where it's dark with no city lights; look north, and if you see beautiful colors (and haven't been on drugs), you just might be viewing the Northern Lights!
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day
Forecasters are predicting potentially “record-breaking” heat in California later this week and over the Labor Day weekend, warning that extreme temperatures could pose serious health risks.Temperatures may reach up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) in the hills and valleys near Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday, warned the National Weather Service (NWS).Heat will start building early this week, with highs across southern and central California, Nevada and Arizona reaching well above 100F (38C) by Thursday and through the weekend.By Sunday, Sacramento is forecast to reach a high of 112F (44C), while other parts of the Central Valley...
California facing recording-breaking heat wave this week
As Summer enters its final month, Californians will experience a record-breaking and prolonged heat wave this week. The National Weather Service predicts that beginning Wednesday, Southern and Northern California will have an excessive and long heat wave with temperatures expected to rise to triple digits. Dry weather in the southern region near Los Angeles will help spread the heat wave to the north in the San Francisco Bay Area throughout the week.
Wildfire smoke moves into Minnesota, bringing hazy skies
ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
natureworldnews.com
Megadroughts Continue to Plague the World: How Long Will It Last?
According to a recent analysis, the "megadrought" in the US West is the worst in at least 1,200 years. Researchers claim that since decades of increasingly drier weather are to come, human-caused climate change is a big contributor to the damaging conditions. What is a 'Megadrought'?. Periods of arid weather...
natureworldnews.com
On Monday, North Texas is Anticipated To Bring Heavy Rain That Could Cause Floods, While Seattle Will Experience 80C Heatwave
According to the National Weather Service, North Texas is likely to have heavy rain through Monday, especially along and north of Interstate 20. Forecasts called for thunderstorms with brisk gusts and frequent lightning. In North Texas, including the counties of Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Collin, and others, the weather service has...
When Will the Heatwave in California End?
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
