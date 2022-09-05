Read full article on original website
Apple's iPhone 14 announced: Specs, price, and everything else you need to know
The iPhone 14 will offer a few improvements from its predecessor like a better camera and slight design tweeks. Apple officially announced the iPhone 14 during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14 will come in four different models including a base, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max model.
September 2022 Android security patch here for Pixels, but not Pixel 6a yet
There's also a fix that brings "additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response." The September 2022 Android security patch is here! If you own a recent Google Pixel smartphone, you can perform a software update check now in System Settings to grab it. You can also update manually or simply wait for the OTA notification.
Poll: Is the iPhone 14 series hot or not?
Apple has finally peeled the curtain back on its iPhone 14 series, bringing four devices to the table. We’ve got the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the Mini model has made way for the iPhone 14 Plus, bringing a big screen without having to pay Pro levels of cash.
Daily Authority: 🎁 Unwrap new Google hardware
All the new products Google is planning to launch at its October event and more tech news you need to read. ☀️ Good Morning, folks. I woke up with my iPhone 12 in hand today and felt a strong need to get a new phone. Not that I am terribly unhappy with it, but I could definitely do with better battery life. Thankfully, several new phones are launching soon, including the new iPhone 14 series. Over in the Android world, Google is all set for the next Pixel launch. Read on for more on that and other tech news you may have missed.
How OPPO’s upgraded OS will change how you use your smartphone
ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, brings new technological innovations to OPPO devices. Android 13 is here, and with it, OPPO has refreshed ColorOS not only with Google’s latest tweaks but a selection of new and improved in-house features. In addition to redesigned visuals and advanced customization tools, ColorOS 13 has been revamped for peak performance and debuts innovative smart features to make the most of your apps and phone’s hardware.
Apple Watch Pro leaks with mysterious new button
The largest Apple Watch ever with a programmable button. Leaked renders have revealed the design of the Apple Watch Pro ahead of its September 7 launch. The smartwatch may be the largest ever in the Apple family and could feature a new programmable button. The Apple event is just a...
Why is the App Store not loading and how to fix it on Mac
Luckily, there are only a few reasons why the App Store isn't loading. The App Store is an important place. You can find all kinds of apps there. Additionally, it services app updates and performs some other functions. It’s fairly noticeable when it ceases to work. Luckily, this is a pretty straightforward issue with some simple troubleshooting. Let’s find out why the App Store isn’t loading and how to fix it on Mac.
Bose steals Apple's spotlight by announcing its new QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose announces its new QuietComfort Earbuds II with a more compact design and new features. Bose has announced the second generation of its QuietComfort earbuds. The Quiet Comfort Earbuds II will introduce a few improvements and new features like CustomTune. The earbuds are available for preorder today and will launch...
Here is the confirmed Pixel 7 launch date and other info
This will be an in-person show for the first time in years. Google will host a Google Pixel 7 launch event on October 6, 2022, at 10 AM ET. The launch will be an in-person affair in Brooklyn, NY. We expect the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and possibly...
Google finally gets around to naming the second-gen Tensor chip
Apparently, Google didn't think "Tensor 2" was good enough. The second-gen Tensor chipset is formally known as Google Tensor G2. The first device to launch with this SoC will be the Google Pixel 7 series. We’ll get our first taste of Tensor G2 on October 6, 2022. It was...
How to reset a PS5 controller
If your DualSense just won't sync, try resetting it. You shouldn’t need to keep resetting your DualSense controller to fix certain problems, such as pairing it to your PS5 console or with another device via Bluetooth. Still, it can be a reliable last resort. We recommend you always start with a soft reset before trying a hard reset of your controller since it can lose any software updates received. Here’s how to reset a PS5 controller.
You told us: Most of you are all about mobile payments
Roughly two-thirds of polled readers have used mobile payments in the past week at the very least. Mobile payments are extremely convenient, allowing you to leave your card and wallet at home. There are loads of solutions out there too, from Google Pay and Apple Pay to OEM solutions and third-party apps.
A 1080p Chromecast for Google TV model could be around the corner
The cheaper device tops out at 1080p and could launch in the coming weeks. Will we see it on October 6?. A cheaper Chromecast for Google TV could be launching in the coming weeks. WinFuture reports that the device will retail for around €40. This would be cheaper than...
Tim Cook says 'buy your mom an iPhone' when asked about RCS (Updated)
Tim Cook says Apple users aren’t keen on getting RCS messaging support on iPhones. He told a person at a conference to get their mom an iPhone to solve the green bubble problem. Google’s Android SVP says you shouldn’t have to do so. Update: September 8, 2022...
Poll: Do you have multiple users on your Android phone?
Multiple user support has been around since 2012, but do you use it?. Android has supported multiple users or profiles for years now, allowing several people to use a device with their own apps, wallpapers, and settings. In fact, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean was first to support multiple users back in 2012 (albeit for tablets at first).
How to sync contacts from an iPhone to a Mac
Keep your little black book synced at all times. With the power of iCloud, there are many things you can sync between your Apple devices. You can sync your Google calendar, iMessages and texts, and emails. But you can also sync contacts from an iPhone to a Mac, which is invaluable if you’re a busy person needing constant access to updated contact details. Here’s how to quickly set up this “set it and forget it” deal.
Nearby Share will soon start working automatically when sharing with yourself
Nearby Share's new functionality makes sharing much more seamless. Google has updated Android’s Nearby Share feature. With the new update, Nearby Share can now securely transfer files across your Android devices automatically. The new update also allows Nearby Share to work even when your screen is off. A staple...
Even Steve Jobs' daughter is mocking the iPhone 14
Eve Jobs posted a meme mocking the iPhone 14 on Instagram Stories. Steve Jobs’ daughter mocked the iPhone 14 on Instagram. The iPhone 14 has the same chipset and display notch as the iPhone 13. Apple announced the iPhone 14 series yesterday, and it turns out that the standard...
You told us: Most of you don't care for curved displays, to put it mildly
Only one in five polled readers said they actually liked curved screens on their smartphones. Curved displays have been around on smartphones since 2014’s Galaxy Note Edge, but they’ve become a fixture on most of today’s premium phones. From Samsung and Xiaomi to Oppo and OnePlus, it’s hard to find a brand that hasn’t taken part in this trend.
How to forward a text message on the iPhone
If you need to forward a text message on the iPhone to someone else, you don’t have to go through any copy-and-paste hassle. iMessage has a built-in forwarding function — it’s just not terribly obvious where to find it. You can also have regular SMS messages automatically diverted to your iPad and Mac. We’ll be looking at both subjects in this article.
