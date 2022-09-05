Read full article on original website
Former Brazilian Economy Minister Joins Binance’s Advisory Board (Report)
The ex President of Brazil’s central bank – Henrique Meirelles – became the newest member of Binance’s Advisory Board. Despite the ongoing bear market, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – continues to expand its team. Henrique Meirelles, who served as Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister of the country, reportedly joined the platform as an adviser.
Motearn: A Sustainable Move2Earn Platform With IRL NFTs
Move-to-Earn (M2E) has become a popular trend in the crypto industry. It is a model that rewards users with cryptocurrencies for engaging in health-focused activities such as walking, jogging, running, and swimming. M2E is similar to the popular play-to-earn (P2E) model that rewards people for playing blockchain games. But unlike...
Binance US Launches a 6% APY Ethereum Staking Service
Binance US has launched its own Ethereum staking service, with returns more attractive than those of its closest competitors. On September 7th, Binance.US announced the launch of an Ethereum Staking service, offering its users an initial annual percentage yield (APY) of 6%. According to the Binance.US blog post, this new...
Ahead of the Merge, SEBA Bank Launches Ethereum Staking for Institutional Investors
The digital bank aims to tap into $190-billion Ethereum’s market cap as the network moves from PoW to PoS protocol. Swiss-regulated SEBA Bank on Wednesday launched Ethereum staking for institutional investors. The development comes only days before the much-anticipated Merge that will transition the second-highest valued blockchain network to...
HIVE Blockchain Could Start Mining New Crypto Assets After the Merge
Crypto miner HIVE Blockchain said it will produce various other GPU mineable coins after Ethereum shifts to Proof-of-Stake. The Canadian cryptocurrency miner HIVE Blockchain announced its August production figures, saying it mined 290.4 BTC and 3,010 ETH. The company’s equivalent BTC production was 518.8 BTC with an average hashrate of 3.70 Exahash.
BopoVerse: Empowering Everyone Through Metaverse Entertainment
Non-fungible tokens have undoubtedly taken center stage in the cryptocurrency community, and ever since 2021, they have become a topic of discussion even beyond that. Amid the boom of non-fungible tokens and their popularity, many companies, including Facebook (now Meta), contemplated the idea of creating a digital alternative of the world we live in – a concept that’s now widely known as the metaverse.
ETH Surges 7% Daily as Ethereum Network Prepares for Bellatrix Upgrade
As the Ethereum network prepares to go through the Bellatrix upgrade, ETH price is getting hotter. The Bellatrix upgrade, which kicks off the final countdown for the Merge, is all set for today. It will essentially set the rest of the Merge process in motion, which is only days away.
Kryptomon to Launch an Exclusive Physital NFT Collection on Binance NFT
[PRESS RELEASE – Amsterdam, Netherlands, 6th September 2022]. The blockchain game Kryptomon, a living-NFT-powered Metaverse project combining Play-and-Earn gaming with nostalgic charm, announced today its official sale on Binance NFT, the NFT marketplace of Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. This launch features one of the world’s first “Physital NFT” collections.
$33 Million Worth of Staked ETH Removed from Curve by Three Arrows Capital Wallet
A wallet associated with 3AC has removed $33 million worth of stETH from Curve’s liquidity farming pool. For the first time in roughly 10 days, one of the wallets associated with the troubled cryptocurrency hedge fund, Three Arrows Capital, has moved some funds. On-chain data reveals that the address...
Ethereum Merge: What Does This Mean for Stakers and Miners (Chainalysis Report)
The transition is not only expected to alleviate energy concerns but will also have big implications for staking, mining, and adoption. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, is all set to discard its energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism sometime next week. While ETH’s price could potentially decouple from other cryptocurrencies post Merge, staking yields is expected to catalyze institutional adoption, Chainalysis said in its latest report.
Netflix Won’t Run Crypto Promotions When it Rolls Out Ad Services (Report)
Netflix might ban cryptocurrency, political, and gambling adverts on its platform. The American streaming service giant – Netflix – is reportedly looking to launch a new advertising tier. Initially, the feature will be available in Australia and should go live before the year’s end. However, the company...
Core Scientific Sold Over 1,100 BTC in August for $26 Million
US crypto miner Core Scientific produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that amount for around $26 million. The Texas-based cryptocurrency mining firm – Core Scientific – produced 1,334 BTC in August and sold 1,125 BTC of that stash for approximately $25.9 million. In June...
Ethereum is Not Money: Arthur Hayes
Hayes believes Ethereum’s use cases as money and gas are at odds with each other. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes recently explained why he believes Ethereum does not qualify as money – whereas Bitcoin does. He touched on the deflationary economics surrounding the upcoming Ethereum Merge, and why...
ETC Soars 28%, ETH Up 7% on Bellatrix Upgrade Day (Market Watch)
Ethereum Classic is today’s most significant gainer with a massive 26% surge. ETH is also well in the green ahead of the Bellatrix upgrade. While bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range below the $20,000 mark, some alternative coins have gone on a tear. Interestingly, Ethereum and Ethereum...
Pantera Capital CEO: Bitcoin’s Next Bull Market Is on its Way
“Bitcoin is on to the next leg of a rally,” Dan Morehead argued. Dan Morehead – Chief Executive Officer of Pantera Capital – believes the crypto winter will soon come to an end, and bitcoin’s price will head north again. He also argued that the supremacy...
