ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Just the ticket: Lionesses’ hero honoured with special ‘Chloe Kelly’ bus

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMT3j_0hip6J2f00

England footballer Chloe Kelly has been honoured for her role in winning Euro 2022 with a ride on bus displaying her name.

The forward travelled on route 92 on Monday to Wembley Stadium , the scene of her extra-time winner that clinched glory for the Lionesses in July.

Kelly, 24, used to regularly take the 92 bus from her home in Ealing, west London to the stadium on FA Cup final day to buy a programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365tut_0hip6J2f00

On Monday, she met Ashwani Kumar, who has driven buses on the route for 15 years.

She also viewed bus stop posters that Transport for London (TfL) has created to celebrate her connection to the route.

The Manchester City star said: “I used to take the 92 bus as a kid so it is incredible all these years later to be on a 92 bus with my name on it.

“The route brings back so many memories for me so this is a once in a lifetime experience.

“I never thought I’d see my name on a London bus – something just as iconic as the trophy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVoha_0hip6J2f00

Mr Kumar said: “I’ve been a bus driver for 15 years and often drove the route 92 bus.

“I may well have been one of the drivers taking Chloe to Wembley, so it’s such an amazing feeling knowing I might have had a very small part in facilitating her ambition.

“I am proud to help passengers on their own personal journeys, whatever that may be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIeQ4_0hip6J2f00

TfL’s interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: “We absolutely loved to hear that Chloe Kelly used to get the route 92 to Wembley, and felt it was only right to honour her in this special way.

“We hope that everyone getting on and off at Wembley Stadium will be inspired by the posters, and remember that every great journey starts somewhere – perhaps on one of our buses.”

The England women’s team play their first home match since their Euros win on Tuesday night, in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium.

Kelly will miss the game due to a leg injury.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen’s death: Cricket and football matches called off as Premier League to make decision on weekend fixtures

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.A period of mourning is underway in what is an unprecedented time for the country.It may also have an impact on professional sport, on what was set to be a busy weekend of action.There is no mandate to cancel sporting events and it is up to individual sports to decide whether it is appropriate to continue with their schedules.England cricket team’s Test match against South Africa at the Oval on Friday has been called off, while EFL football matches scheduled to take place the same day have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.In a statement on Twitter following Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday afternoon, she said: “I am heartbroken by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. “She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy: the most fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nation begins period of mourning for its ‘rock’ – the Queen

The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.Charles will now turn his mind to matters of state as...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Kelly
The Independent

Capital’s black cab drivers pay respects to the Queen, a ‘London girl’

More than 50 black cabs lined The Mall in central London as cab drivers paid their respects to the Queen, a “London girl” who they considered one of their own.Taxi drivers began to line up in front of Buckingham Palace, in rows of as many as four wide, as soon as they heard the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday evening.Michael Ackerman, a cab driver for 26 years, and friend Robert Caulder, who had driven a cab for 10 years, spoke to the PA news agency from the back of Mr Ackerman’s tax on The Mall.Mr Caulder was among...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal Air...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint in South Africa carjacking

Katie Price has revealed she was raped at gunpoint during a carjacking while filming in South Africa.The former glamour model said she “knocked herself out and had black eyes” in a failed suicide attempt as she struggled with her mental health following the attack in 2018.Price, 44, said she was with her children and a film crew when they were ambushed by a group of men as they drove from Johannesburg to Swaziland in two people carriers while filming her ITV reality series My Crazy Life.Speaking about the incident ahead of her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prince Harry lands in Scotland hours after announcement of Queen’s death

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Balmoral castle two hours after the announcement of the Queen’s death.He was spotted being driven in a convoy of cars heading through the castle gates. His arrival follows that of his brother the Duke of Cambridge, who drove his uncles the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Countess of Wessex, to the royal residency earlier today.Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Her Majesty, Britain’s longest-serving monarch at 6.30pm this evening. Harry arrived in Aberdeen by himself, and was spotted leaving Aberdeen airport wearing a black suit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#England#Bus Driver#Stoke City#Chloe To Wembley
The Independent

How the royal family’s titles have now changed after the death of the Queen

Here is how the royal family’s titles have changed following the death of the Queen:Charles – KingCharles, who was the Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.He is also King of other Commonwealth realms.His style is His Majesty rather than His Royal Highness.Charles is also Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of EnglandThe monarch has been known by the title Defender of the Faith ever since it was bestowed on Henry VIII as “Fidei Defensor” by the Pope in 1521 for his early support for Roman Catholicism.When Henry VIII...
U.K.
The Independent

Black cabs line up outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Black cab drivers lined the Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the palace announced.Footage shows several black cabs parked up outside the Victoria Memorial, close to the palace.A huge crowd of mourners gathered outside the palace throughout Thursday, braving the wet weather to pay tribute to the monarch.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
U.K.
The Independent

What happens at the Queen's state funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured with a state funeral, following her death at the age of 96.Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral Castle today, 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced.The service, which will be televised is expected to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.A national two-minute silence will be held.The last state funeral in the UK was Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965, with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
U.K.
The Independent

Lights dimmed on London Eye and Eiffel Tower after Queen’s death

Lights are set to be dimmed across the country and abroad following the death of the Queen.Theatres across the UK and landmarks including the Eiffel Tower are set to switch off their lights as a mark of respect.The London Eye said it would be dimming its lights from sunset on Thursday in honour of the Queen.In a statement, the landmark’s Twitter account said: “The London Eye will join with mourners around the world during this period of national remembrance.“In honour of Her Majesty, we will switch off our lights from sunset this evening.“We give thanks for the extraordinary life and...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Commonwealth sport mourns the loss of the Queen at age of 96

In October 2021, Queen Elizabeth II placed a secret message inside the Commonwealth Games baton and handed it to British four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.It marked the start of a 294-day, 140,000-kilometre journey from Buckingham Palace to Birmingham, through 72 nations and territories.The baton’s tour began in the hands of Her Majesty and ended in those of her son, now King Charles III, who stepped in for the Queen, Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), at July’s opening ceremony.Dame Louise Martin now holds the role of CGF president, a title held by the late Prince Philip for more...
SPORTS
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I thought she’d live forever’: Thousands brave rain to mourn the Queen outside Buckingham Palace

They came in their thousands, in the rain and the dark. United by grief, they stood, sobbed and sang.Mourners braved downpours to gather outside Buckingham Palace through the night and pay their respects to the Queen after she died at Balmoral on Thursday.They clutched umbrellas and flowers, candles and each other’s hands. They spoke in hushed tones. They did not hide their tears or their shock.“I just thought she’d live forever,” said one, hairdresser James O’Neill. “She’s been there throughout my entire life and I sort of thought she always would be. And for her to be gone –...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director

Chelsea will seek new manager Graham Potter’s advice in their search for a sporting director, the PA news agency understands.The Blues appointed Potter on a five-year contract on Thursday, just a day after sacking Thomas Tuchel.New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to regard the upwardly-mobile coach Potter as a risk taker, innovator and master communicator, in the mould of a blue-chip company chief executive.Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022Chelsea’s ambitious US owners are thought to have raised an eyebrow at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II death: How the day unfolded as Britain’s longest-serving monarch passes away

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.Just after midday today, the Palace announced the Queen was under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. Shortly after, the BBC One began rolling coverage of the Queen’s medical condition, initially scrapping all scheduled programming until 6pm. Senior royals, including the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl adn Countess of Wessex arrived at Balmoral throughout the afternoon to be by the Queen’s side. Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne, becoming...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What is a state funeral and who has had one in the UK?

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”Royal protocol outlines that the nation enter into a state of mourning, but there are also several procedures in place surrounding funerals for members of the royal family.Unlike Prince Philip, who had a royal ceremonial funeral, the Queen will have a state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign.But what exactly is a state funeral and who else has had one?...
U.K.
The Independent

Joe Salisbury to wear black armband in final in mark of respect for the Queen

Britain’s Joe Salisbury is planning to wear a black armband for the men’s doubles final at the US Open on Friday as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram are bidding to win the title for the second year in a row and were playing their semi-final against Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah when the news was announced.Asked if he would wear a black armband, Londoner Salisbury said: “Yes I think we probably should..@RajeevRam and @joesalisbury92 are headed to back to back #USOpen finals! pic.twitter.com/lUrOzUf1Ul— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September...
TENNIS
The Independent

Edinburgh to host major literature conference

Edinburgh is to host the Unesco Cities of Literature network conference in 2024, marking 20 years since it became the first city to be given the designation.Representatives from more than 40 literary cities around the world will come to Edinburgh in October of that year to mark the achievements of the past two decades and plan for the future.The City of Literature title and concept was devised in Edinburgh and the Scottish capital was designated as the world’s first such city by Unesco in 2004.There are currently 42 Cities of Literature in 32 countries across six continents, and by 2024...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy