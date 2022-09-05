ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=085Zhl_0hip6DkJ00

Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground.

Waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream across the South, the National Weather Service said. Some training storms — storms that drop several inches of rain as they move over the same areas like train cars — were also possible, the weather service said.

Parts of Georgia , Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. The chance for flash flooding also extended to the northeast, into Pennsylvania and parts of southern New England, the weather service said.

Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend's storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some spots, forecasters said. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. That directed all state resources to help with “preparation, response and recovery activities.”

In Chattooga County, church pastors and volunteers planned to distribute water on Monday in the small towns of Summerville and Trion, according to the Chattooga County Emergency Management Agency. Summerville city officials also had water available at its city hall.

The city of Summerville advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or preparing baby food due to flash flooding at the Raccoon Creek Filter plant. It wasn't clear on Monday how long it would take to make repairs to the system.

Comments / 1

Related
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Summerville, GA
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Summerville, PA
Local
Kentucky Government
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Trion, GA
State
Alabama State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WYFF4.com

Flooding concerns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Expect waves of heavy rain at times through Monday night, which could lead to ponding on area roads and localized flooding. Several areas are under watches, warnings and advisories. To see the latest in your area, click here. (Watch the full forecast above) Most locations will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
alreporter.com

Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
ALABAMA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#Northwest Georgia#Flash Flood
beachconnection.net

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns

(Portland, Oregon) – A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along most of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 42

Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
wmay.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy